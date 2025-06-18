Euro area monthly balance of payments: April 2025

18 June 2025

Current account recorded €20 billion surplus in April 2025, down from €51 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €419 billion (2.8% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to April 2025, up from €339 billion (2.3%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €690 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities also totalled €690 billion in the 12 months to April 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €20 billion in April 2025, a decrease of €31 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€30 billion) and services (€ 7 billion), while the primary income account was balanced (€0 billion). A deficit was recorded for secondary income (€16 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to April 2025, the current account surplus widened to €419 billion (2.8% of euro area GDP), up from a surplus of €339 billion (2.3% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This increase was mainly driven by larger surpluses for goods (up from €342 billion to €384 billion), services (up from €140 billion to €164 billion) and primary income (up from €25 billion to €48 billion). These developments were partly offset by a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €168 billion to €176 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €134 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to April 2025, following net disinvestments of €192 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents disinvested €20 billion in net terms from euro area assets in the 12 months to April 2025, following net disinvestments of €334 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity increased to €135 billion in the 12 months to April 2025, up from €69 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro-area residents increased to €555 billion, up from €459 billion one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity increased to €365 billion in the 12 months to April 2025, up from €207 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €325 billion, declining from net purchases of €412 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; transactions; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €403 billion in the 12 months to April 2025 (following net acquisitions of €163 billion one year earlier), while they recorded net incurrences of liabilities of €122 billion (following net disposals of €142 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €452 billion in the 12 months to April 2025. This increase was driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and, to a lesser extent, by euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in portfolio investment equity and debt and in other investment. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in direct investment.

In April 2025 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets decreased to €1,496.9 billion from €1,511 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This decrease was driven by negative exchange rate changes (€18.0 billion) and, to a lesser extent, by negative price changes (€ 1.2 billion). These were partly offset by net acquisitions of assets (€ 5.2 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area (EUR billions; amounts outstanding at the end of the period, flows during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release does not incorporate revisions to previous periods.

Next releases:

Quarterly balance of payments: 03 July 2025 (reference data up to the first quarter of 2025)

Monthly balance of payments: 18 July 2025 (reference data up to May 2025)

For media queries, please contact Benoît Deeg, tel.: +49 172 1683704.

Notes