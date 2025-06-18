NCDEQ Division of Water Resources awards more than $1.1M for stream restoration, water management, recreation projects

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to support stream restoration, water-based recreation and water management projects across North Carolina.

The total included $768,950 in grants awarded to seven local governments through the Water Resources Development Grant program state and local projects fund. In addition, DWR awarded another $350,880 to support two stream restoration projects on agricultural lands through a cost-sharing program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

“These grants will enable communities across the state to enhance access to water recreation and to help reduce flooding and the negative impacts of stormwater runoff,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Several of these projects will help improve and restore waterways in western North Carolina communities heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.”

The grant awards can be used for stormwater control measures, including for drainage and flood control; stream restoration projects, including shoreline stabilization and dam or aquatic barrier removals; and to boost access to water-based recreation resources through construction of greenways near waterways, park development or water access sites. Additionally, this program provides grants for feasibility studies that support these three eligible categories of projects.

The following projects were approved for funding:

State and Local Grant Awards

Land of Sky Regional Council, Outacite’s Retreat stream and floodplain restoration, $200,000

Buncombe Soil and Water Conservation District, Smith Mill Creek Stream Restoration, $187,000

Town of Weaverville Main Street Nature Park Stormwater and Streambank Stabilization, $180,000

Town of Rosman, Rosman Riverfront Park Phase 1, $86,700

City of Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Green Stormwater Infrastructure Feasibility Study, $50,000

Watauga Board of Commissioners, Cove Creek Stream Restoration and Park Redevelopment Engineering Study, $50,000

Wake Soil and Water Conservation District, North Carolina State Farmers’ Market Feasibility Study, $15,250

U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service - Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Stream Restorations

Macon Soil and Water Conservation District, Resource Institute (co-applicant), Hoglot Branch at Bateman, $197,000

Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District, Resource Institute (co-applicant), Webb Creek at Webb & Penland, $153,880

The grants were provided through the Water Resources Development Grant Program, which awards cost-sharing grants of up to 50% in two categories: state and local projects, which are cost-shared with local governments, and projects on agricultural lands that are cost-shared with EQIP. The awards are for applications submitted in the fall 2024 cycle.

There are two grant application cycles per year. The current spring 2025 application cycle ends June 30, while the fall cycle will begin July 1 and end Dec. 31. More information is available on the Water Resources Development Grant program website, including details about funded projects.

For more information, contact Amin Davis, grant manager, by email at amin.davis@deq.nc.gov.