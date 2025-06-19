Increasing Prevalence Of Autoimmune Diseases Driving Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Leukapheresis Market In 2025

Leukapheresis Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The leukapheresis market size has grown strongly in recent years, expanding from $66.80 billion in 2024 to $72.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can mainly be attributed to increasing prevalence of leukemia and autoimmune diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, improvements in apheresis technologies, expanding clinical trial activities, and greater awareness of immunotherapy applications.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Leukapheresis Market Size?

The market for leukapheresis is expected to see robust growth in the next few years, advancing to reach $97.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to rising demand for personalized cell therapies, an increase in clinical trials in immuno-oncology, growing adoption of regenerative medicine, expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, enhanced reimbursement policies, and amplified awareness of cell-based research and treatment options.

What Are The Major Drivers In The Leukapheresis Market Forecast Period?

The forecast period is likely to witness key trends which include improved cell separation technologies, integration of AI for procedure optimization, development of portable leukapheresis devices, advancements in cell and gene therapy, enhanced donor screening methods, and adoption of cloud-based data tracking systems.

The global push to combat the rise of autoimmune diseases is expected to be a primary driver in the ongoing expansion of the leukapheresis market. Autoimmune diseases are conditions where the immune system erroneously attacks the body’s own healthy tissues. Reduced early-life microbial exposure and modern environmental factors have disturbed immune balance, leading to an increase in autoimmune disorders. Leukapheresis can potentially play a vital role in treating these diseases by selectively removing the harmful white blood cells that contribute to the immune system attacking the body's own tissues.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Leukapheresis Market?

Major companies operating in the leukapheresis market include Fresenius Kabi, Grifols S.A., Terumo BCT Inc., Nikkiso Co., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Macopharma, Discovery Life Sciences, BioIVT LLC, StemExpress LLC, MEDICA S.p.A, AllCells LLC, Caltag Medsystems Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Immune Therapy Holdings AB, Cellsep Laboratories, Accegen Biotec, Key Biologics LLC, HemaCare Corporation, Puriblood Medical, Cytopheron Technologies, and Adacyte Therapeutics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Leukapheresis Market?

Emerging trends involve these key players focusing on advancements such as developing GMP-grade leukopaks to enhance the quality and efficiency of cell therapy manufacturing. For instance, in November 2024, Sanguine Biosciences, a US-based biotechnology company, launched LeukoCert, a GMP-grade leukopak designed to streamline workflows and accelerate cell therapy development.

How Is The Leukapheresis Market Segmented?

The leukapheresis market is segmented:

1 By Type: Granulocyte Apheresis, Lymphocyte Apheresis, Monocyte Apheresis

2 By Product: Leukapheresis Devices, Centrifugal Devices, Membrane Separators, Leukapheresis Disposables

3 By Application: Research Application, Cancer Research, Immunology Research, Therapeutics Application, Hematologic Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

4 By End User: Blood Component Providers And Blood Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Transfusion Centers

Further sub-segments include Granulocyte Apheresis subtypes such as Neutrophil Apheresis, Eosinophil Apheresis, Basophil Apheresis, along with Lymphocyte Apheresis variants like T-Cell Apheresis, B-Cell Apheresis, Natural Killer NK Cell Apheresis and Monocyte Apheresis breakdown into Classical Monocytes, Non-Classical Monocytes, Intermediate Monocytes categories.

Where Is The Growth Centered In Terms Of Regions In The Leukapheresis Market?

North America maintained the largest market share in the leukapheresis market in 2024. However, the fastest growth in the forecast period is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The leukapheresis market report covers regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, as well as Africa.

