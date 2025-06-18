IQSTEL and Cycurion (CYCU) Unveil Plans for AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform, Targeting the Global Telecom Industry

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, and IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a leading provider of high-tech telecommunications and technology solutions, are pleased to announce the advancement of their strategic partnership, originally signed a few months ago.

Since entering into the agreement, both companies have worked closely to define and design customized cybersecurity solutions for the evolving needs of the global telecom industry. The collaboration is now entering an execution phase, focused on product rollout and market deployment.

Six Pillars of Collaboration

1. Cybersecurity for Telecom Carrier Infrastructure

IQSTEL and Cycurion are developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical telecom carrier operations, including:

Destination rates

Routing engine rules

Billing and accounting systems

CRM and ERP platforms

Sensitive customer and vendor financial information

These protections are designed to fortify telecom networks against breaches and operational risks.

2. White-Label Cybersecurity Services for Telecom Operators

The companies are launching “Cyber Shield,” a white-label cybersecurity platform that major telecom carriers can offer to their own customers, including:

Large enterprises

Medium-sized businesses

Individual consumers

This solution enables telecom operators to add high-margin cybersecurity services to their portfolio—strengthening customer retention and unlocking new revenue streams.

3. AI-Driven Operational Optimization for Cycurion

Cycurion is exploring integration of IQSTEL Intelligence, a proprietary AI platform, to:

Optimize internal operations

Reduce costs

Accelerate execution of high-value contracts currently under negotiation

4. AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

IQSTEL and Cycurion are collaborating to develop an AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform, with the initiative led by IQSTEL’s Intelligence Division—the company’s dedicated unit for advanced AI research and development.

This new platform is designed to:

Increase predictive protection , enabling the identification and neutralization of threats before they materialize

, enabling the identification and neutralization of threats before they materialize Enhance adaptive response, allowing intelligent, real-time countermeasures that evolve with new attack patterns

By combining Cycurion’s deep cybersecurity expertise with IQSTEL’s proprietary AI technologies, the companies aim to deliver a cutting-edge, proactive defense system built specifically for telecom operators and large-scale digital ecosystems. This initiative positions IQSTEL and Cycurion as global leaders in AI-enhanced telecom cybersecurity.

5. Time-to-Market in H2 2025

The two companies are actively planning a commercial launch in the second half of 2025. Joint teams are aligning on product development, packaging, and go-to-market strategies to ensure a coordinated, global rollout.

6. Cybersecurity Market Size and Global Opportunity

According to industry forecasts, the global cybersecurity market is expected to surpass $500 billion by 2030, fueled by rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, and escalating cyber threats.

The telecom sector, responsible for massive data flows and sensitive information, urgently requires robust digital defense. IQSTEL and Cycurion are uniquely positioned to serve this demand, combining AI and cybersecurity into a scalable, telecom-specific solution.

With a presence in more than 20 countries across 4 continents and established commercial relationships with over 600 telecom operators, IQSTEL provides an ideal platform to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions at global scale.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, commented:

“We are excited to advance our partnership with Cycurion. After months of collaborative development, we are confident that our joint cybersecurity and AI services will bring significant value to telecom carriers and their global customers.”

Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion, added:

“Partnering with IQSTEL has enabled us to build intelligent, scalable solutions tailored for telecom. Their AI expertise complements our cybersecurity strategy, setting us up for global impact.”

