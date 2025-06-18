Submit Release
Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (“GIPR”) Shares

Amends Offer to $1.45 per Share Due to Reduction in Net Asset Value (“NAV”) From Two Recent Asset Sales

Resurgent Believes the Recent GIPR Share Price Declines Reflect a Lack of Belief in Current GIPR Leadership by the Investment Community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resurgent Realty Trust (“RRT”), a shareholder of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (“GIPR” or the “Company”), announced the withdrawal of its prior offers to purchase GIPR shares at $2.50, $2.75 and $3.00 due to the negative impact of GIPR’s recent asset sales on its NAV along with the continued erosion of GIPR’s share price. The current offer represents a discount of approximately 15% to Resurgent’s estimated NAV for GIPR of $1.70.

Resurgent also reiterated its intention to pursue all legal remedies to maximize the value of its investment in GIPR, including a formally requested non-disclosure agreement and proxy questionnaire from GIPR pursuant to Resurgent’s intent to nominate an alternate slate of directors for election at the company’s next annual meeting.

