Pattern To Test Novel AI-Discovered Molecular De Novo Drug for Treatment of Multiple Hard-to-Treat Cancers

Working with data from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, and the Genetics and Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer Consortium (GECCO), Pattern identified a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue, but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset Colorectal Cancer

Leveraging the power of the Company’s Pattern Discovery Engine™ in a single study, Pattern developed a novel risk assessment tool, discovered a new drug target, and designed a drug with genome-wide specificity for a single target

Company is now prepared to initially test drug on Colorectal Cancer, with potential for applications in other epithelial cancers



REDMOND, Wash., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced that the Company is beginning testing of its AI-discovered (de novo) drug for the treatment of multiple hard-to-treat cancers. While the initial testing is being prepared for early-onset Colorectal Cancer (CRC), there is strong potential for applications in multiple hard-to-treat cancers, including ovarian cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, uterine cancer, glioblastoma, glioma, leukemia, and melanoma.

Pattern designed the drug with genome-wide specificity for a single target using CRISPR (“clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats”), a technology that research scientists use to selectively modify the DNA of living organisms. CRISPR-Cas9 was recognized with a 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for its profound impact on molecular biology and its potential to revolutionize medicine.

Pattern has developed novel mathematics to discover interactions and relationships in very large data sets. In analyzing genomic data provided by the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and compiled by the Genetics and Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer Consortium (GECCO) to identify mutational signatures and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) predictive of CRC, Pattern discovered a novel genomic region highly predictive of early onset and aggressive CRC – a genetic background that conveys a 200% increase in CRC risk for both men and women under 45 years of age – underscoring the potential of the Company’s Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers and providing a critically needed new risk assessment capability.

Leveraging the power of the PDE in a single study, Pattern developed a novel risk assessment tool - a new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that uses a combination of over 20 single mutations to access risk for those under 45 years of age. This site of 20 mutations has previously been undiscovered due to the limitations of current statistical models which only consider one or two mutations at a time. In addition, Pattern also identified a novel drug target that is not actively expressed in any adult tissue but is expressed in a subset of individuals with aggressive and early-onset CRC.

“This is a significant achievement and a milestone for Pattern,” noted Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO. “It represents a new potential colorectal cancer drug owned entirely by Pattern that may be applicable to many hard-to-treat cancers. Pattern is combining the low risk / high reward in drug discovery with our PDE to build novel de novo drugs for multiple cancers. The biological mechanism that the PDE identified underlying the importance of our new drug target is important in nearly all solid-state tumors – it is important for both tumor growth and metastasis. Further, the drug could potentially be used in combination with current treatments to prevent cancer spread. Our goal is to develop a pan-cancer drug with little to no toxicity that blocks metastasis and reduces or eliminates tumor growth rates.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment through our advanced computational approaches and are confident in our ability to make more such discoveries across various types of challenging cancers. As we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms, we are looking to partner with firms to bring our cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers into clinical trials.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

