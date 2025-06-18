Helport AI Appoints Former Google and ServiceNow Executive Vanessa Chan as Chief Commercial Officer

Experienced Executive to Lead Commercial Expansion, Strategic Partnerships, and Revenue Acceleration Initiatives in North America

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the appointment of Hiu-Yu “Vanessa” Chan as Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”), effective June 16, 2025.

Ms. Chan joins Helport AI at a pivotal moment of global growth. She brings over 23 years of enterprise leadership experience across AI, SaaS, and strategic expansion, having held senior roles at Google Cloud, SAP, ServiceNow, and McKinsey. As CCO, she will lead commercial expansion, strategic partnerships, and revenue acceleration initiatives across the United States and North America. Ms. Chan is also expected to play a key role in shaping go-to-market strategy and customer success at scale. Ms. Chan holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. She will be based out of Helport AI’s San Diego headquarters. Most recently, Ms. Chan served as Head of Corporate Strategy for North Asia at ServiceNow, where she oversaw strategic growth across its Public Sector and Financial Services space and spearheaded an investment initiative for Singapore’s regulated cloud market. Previously, at Google Cloud, she led go-to-market operations for Greater China and Korea. Ms. Chan also held executive roles at SAP, managing strategic accounts and alliances while delivering revenue growth through strategic partnerships in the China market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vanessa to Helport AI,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “Her track record speaks for itself—Vanessa combines strategic clarity with operational excellence and a deep understanding of global enterprise markets. I am personally excited to partner with her as we embark on our next stage of commercial growth.”

Ms. Chan added, “I am excited to join Helport AI at a time of global expansion and product momentum. I expect that the Company’s AI-driven software platform will transform how enterprises engage with their customers by addressing complex communication challenges, and I look forward to delivering value to those using our technology to transform their customer engagement model.”

With Ms. Chan’s appointment, Helport AI has strengthened its executive bench to support its continued international expansion, enterprise customer growth, and strategic capital partnerships.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools designed to drive sales, improve customer engagement, and lower costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert—using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at https://www.helport.ai/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI’s business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

