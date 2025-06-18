NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Warehouse Facility to Support Growth of ALP Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that its consolidated subsidiary, Newtek ALP Holdings, amended and upsized its revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG (“DB”), which facility is employed to fund the origination of Alternative Loan Program (“ALP”) loans before they are placed into securitizations. The amendment provides for, among other things, a facility increase to $170 million. DB has been an ALP warehouse lender to the Company since 2019. As previously reported on April 23, the Company closed a $184 million securitization backed by $216 million of ALP loans, which represented the Company’s third asset-backed securitization secured by ALP loans, and the Company’s 16th rated securitization.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We appreciate the ongoing support from Deutsche Bank as we continue to grow the ALP business, which is as an important element to the Company’s financial performance. Deutsche Bank has proven to be a valuable, steady partner, having led our last ten securitizations.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

