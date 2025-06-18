Bitcoin Solaris Presale Gains Strong Momentum Ahead of Upcoming Exchange Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about names in crypto as its presale crosses a major milestone — over 11,500 investors and $5 million raised. With just under 7 weeks left before the token hits major exchanges, investor confidence is surging in this next-gen blockchain project designed for scalability, accessibility, and real-world use.

Introducing Bitcoin Solaris: Speed, Scalability, and Smart Design



Bitcoin Solaris operates on a hybrid dual-layer model, combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) to deliver exceptional speed and network integrity. Its features include

Up to 100,000 TPS with just a 2-second finality



SHA-256 compatibility for existing Bitcoin hardware



Dynamic validator rotation with slashing to keep the network clean



Cross-layer integrity anchored by PoW-based synchronization



Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Byzantine Fault Tolerance for maximum security



And it's not just whitepaper promises. The system is fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , reinforcing what early users are already saying: this blockchain was built to last.

The New Mining Standard Is Mobile and It’s Real





With mobile mining via BTC-S , users get:

One-click setup



Intelligent device adaptation



Energy-efficient algorithms



Integrated secure wallet and dashboard



It’s no surprise that a detailed review by Crypto Legends highlighted Bitcoin Solaris as “the most exciting crypto play of the year,” noting its universal access and high-performance design.

Real Rewards, Real Wealth Creation

Bitcoin Solaris pays out through direct contribution-based rewards. Here’s how the network distributes earnings:

40% to Base Layer miners



25% to Solaris Layer validators



20% to long-term BTC-S holders



10% to development



5% to community initiatives



Reward values are optimized by:

Device contribution score



Network demand at the time of processing



Time-weighted participation



Complexity of validated tasks



This isn’t just another inflationary token economy. It’s a calibrated wealth machine, delivering value where it’s earned.





A Presale Surge No One Can Ignore

With 11,500+ participants and counting, the Bitcoin Solaris presale has shattered expectations.

Current Price: $8



Next Price: $9



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 8%



Total Raised: $5M+



And there’s less than 7 weeks left to get in before it hits exchanges. If you missed Ethereum at $10 or Bitcoin before $1, Bitcoin Solaris might just be your redemption arc.

Final Verdict





Bitcoin Solaris is charging ahead with the kind of momentum altcoins dream of. Massive throughput. Mobile-first mining. Fair rewards. And a community growing by the thousands.

11,500+ investors have already made their move. What are you waiting for ?



This is more than a presale — it's a movement. With infrastructure built for speed, rewards based on contribution, and a global user base already forming, Bitcoin Solaris is positioned for a powerful launch.

To participate or learn more:

Website: bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

