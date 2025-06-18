Route 92 Medical Appoints Medtech Industry Veterans Mitch Hill and Lucas Buchanan to its Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the election of Mitch Hill and Lucas Buchanan to its Board of Directors. The appointment of these industry veterans will bring critical operational and financial experience to the Route 92 Medical Board of Directors as the company continues to commercialize its differentiated portfolio of neurovascular solutions.

Mr. Hill is a seasoned healthcare executive with a strong track record of guiding high-growth, venture-backed companies through key inflection points in the corporate life cycle. Most recently, he served as Senior Business Advisor and Chief Financial Officer of Inari Medical, where he was instrumental in the company’s rapid expansion and eventual $4.9 billion acquisition by Stryker Medical. Before joining Inari, he served as Chief Financial Officer for a number of technology, medical device, and healthcare services companies. He also serves on the Board of Directors for CVRx, Inc. and The Glaucoma Foundation. Mr. Hill holds a BS in Business Accounting from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Route 92 Medical is entering a pivotal phase as it scales both operationally and commercially,” said Mitch Hill. “The opportunity to support the leadership team in building out robust financial and strategic infrastructure is compelling, particularly as the company continues to expand access to its technologies globally.”

Mr. Buchanan is an experienced medtech executive and investor with deep expertise in scaling healthcare companies across both operational and strategic roles. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Silk Road Medical, where he helped scale the company from inception through its $1.3 billion sale to Boston Scientific. His background includes leadership roles at The Vertical Group, Impax Laboratories, Medtronic, and Ernst & Young. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Aerin Medical, Inc., Procyrion, Inc., and Endologix LLC and is a strategic advisory board member of CRG LP. He holds a BA in Economics from Duke University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Route 92 Medical has established a strong foundation with its differentiated approach to stroke intervention,” said Lucas Buchanan. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued focus on execution, advancing clinical adoption, optimizing reimbursement strategies, and driving disciplined commercial growth.”

“Mitch and Lucas each bring decades of leadership experience across high-growth medtech companies,” said Tony Chou, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Route 92 Medical. “They understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with scaling innovation in complex healthcare markets, from building the operational backbone needed for sustainable growth to aligning strategy with clinical and commercial execution. Their insights will help strengthen our foundation as we expand access to our technologies and advance the standard of care in neurovascular intervention.”

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.r92m.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

