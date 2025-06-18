R1 Appoints Dave Wojczynski as President to Lead Physician Revenue Cycle Management Business

Seasoned Healthcare Executive to Support R1’s Strategic Expansion and Commitment to Physician Partners

MURRAY, Utah, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), an industry leader in managing and intelligently automating healthcare revenue management, today announced Dave Wojczynski, a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience across revenue cycle management, data analytics and technology-enabled services, has joined the Company as President to lead its Physician Revenue Cycle Management business. This appointment reinforces R1’s long-term commitment to the evolving healthcare finance sector, as well as the Company’s broader strategy to support providers through innovative, technology-enabled solutions to maximize revenue and profitability while delivering a best-in-class patient experience.

With deep healthcare domain expertise, Mr. Wojczynski will be responsible for driving growth across the Company’s physician-focused business and expanding R1’s position as a leading partner to physician groups and specialty care practices across the U.S. He joins R1 during a period of rapid consolidation and change in the physician market, where scalable, technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions are more essential than ever. His experience leading complex growth initiatives and integrating data and analytics into the revenue cycle function will complement R1’s expansive physician platform, which is designed to improve financial performance and simplify operations for providers and deliver better care for patients.





Dave Wojczynski

“Dave’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to our valued physician practice and marks an exciting next chapter in how we support our physician partners,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “He brings a unique combination of healthcare and technological expertise and decades of operational industry leadership that will be instrumental as we advance our strategic priorities and growth initiatives. Our physician practice has been a key differentiator for R1 over our 20-year history, consistently recognized for our expertise, collaborative and service-driven approach and efficiency, and we believe Dave is the ideal leader as we look to further enhance our client relationships and identify innovative, technologically-enabled solutions for our physician clients.”

“I am honored to join R1 at such a pivotal moment for the Company and the physician revenue cycle market broadly,” said Dave Wojczynski. “R1 has built a pioneering, category-defining platform, backed by a highly skilled team with an unmatched credibility across the physician community. With a strong foundation in place, I see significant opportunity to build on the Company’s momentum by expanding our capabilities and leveraging investments in technology, AI and innovation to provide even greater results for our clients. I look forward to working closely with the R1 leadership team as we continue redefining the healthcare RCM space.”

R1’s physician business has earned the prestigious Best in KLAS award for five consecutive years for Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR-Agnostic). With a deep bench of talent and growing demand across the industry, R1 plans to invest further in this business segment to continue delivering best-in-class service, financial outcomes and operational support to its physician partners.

About Dave Wojczynski

Dave Wojczynski is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience across revenue cycle management, data analytics and technology-enabled services. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Revecore, a company specializing in complex claims and revenue cycle solutions. Previously, he served as President of TransUnion Healthcare where he led the growth and expansion of data-driven solutions for providers and clients. Earlier in his career, he held operational and client service roles at DAXKO, Emageon and Source Medical. He began his professional career at GE Capital following service as a platoon leader and pilot in the U.S. Army.

About R1

R1 is a leading provider of automation solutions that transform the financial performance and patient experience for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while driving revenue yield, reducing operating costs, and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com.

Contacts

Jonathan Keehner / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

R1RCM-JF@joelefrank.com

Will Reilly

VP, Marketing

media@r1rcm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf5c091-fb93-40c4-8c14-b1a428cae37b

Dave Wojczynski Dave Wojczynski

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.