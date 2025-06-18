JLab Unveils Full Line of Bluetooth Party Speakers

New Line of Party Speakers Deliver Power, RGB Lighting, and Connectivity at Affordable Prices

SAN DIEGO, Calif, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab today announced the launch of four new portable Bluetooth speakers as a reentry to the portable speaker market. The Pop Party Speaker, Go Party Speaker, JBuds Party Speaker, and Epic Party Speaker are feature-rich solutions that deliver loud and impactful sound to users at an accessible price. The new line of speakers is available in multiple colorways nationally, with exclusive colors at Target.

As JLab celebrates its 20th anniversary delivering quality audio solutions to consumers, today’s speaker launch cements its commitment to providing consumers with premium audio technology without paying the premium price tag.

JLab Party Speaker Line

From pocket-sized to party-sized, the JLab Party Speaker Series brings powerful sound to any gathering. With its powerful sound, customizable audio, RGB lighting, and LabSync, which enables the speakers to sync audio across multiple speakers or create stereo pairs, there’s a speaker for every scene.

JLab Pop Party Speaker: Pop. Play. Party! Anywhere. The JLab Pop Party speaker makes any party pop with powerful sound and lights, and it can be taken almost anywhere. Pop the speaker on any surface and turn up the fun! Connect to other JLab Party speakers with LabSync for a more immersive sound experience. Other key features include:

Premium Sound at an Affordable Price: The Pop Party is one of the most affordable portable speakers on the market, priced at $19.99 USD

Small, but Mighty: Powerful sound in a compact design, delivering bold, clear audio through its 2-inch full range driver and 2-inch passive radiator

Set the Vibe: Add color to your music with vibrant RGB lighting that’s fully customizable within the JLab App

Party Anywhere: With an IPX5 waterproof rating and flexible mounting options, like a detachable loop handle, keep the party going anywhere

GO Party Speaker: Get the party started with the JLab GO Party Speaker, where powerful audio meets non-stop fun. The GO Party Speaker transforms any space into a party with 10W of crystal-clear, lab-quality sound, customizable lighting, LabSync and IPX6 toughness. Other key features include:

Lab Quality Sound: Even in a small package, the GO Party Speaker fills the room with concert-quality audio from dual 2" full-frequency drivers and dual 2" passive woofers that deliver powerful volume with rich, deep bass and crisp, detailed highs

Your On-the-GO Solution: The GO Party is a portable powerhouse that lights up the party with vibrant RGB lighting. Customize the color, pattern, and frequency to match the vibe via the JLab App

Premium Sound at an Affordable Price: The Go Party is an incredible value at $29.99 USD

JBuds Party Speaker: Big sound with endless possibilities. The JBuds Party Speaker packs 30W of power to deliver deep bass, clear highs, and epic drops. Rugged, waterproof, and made for any occasion—the JBuds Party Speaker is your go-anywhere, do-it-all portable speaker. All at an incredible value, straight from the Lab. Other key features include:

Multi-function Volume Knob: Use the JLab media knob to smoothly adjust volume and play/pause functions

Customizable Sound and Experience: In the JLab App, get real-time software updates, customize the RGB lighting, controls, and sound to your personal preference - or use the EQ3 presets for JLab Signature, Balance or Bass Boost

One-of-A-Kind Party: The JBuds Party speaker is one of the only speakers at its price point that features RGB lighting, and one the most powerful speakers at its price point, driven by 30W of power, dual speaker drivers, and dual bass radiators

Premium Sound at an Affordable Price: The JBuds Party offers an amazing experience at only $69.99 USD

Epic Party Speaker: Crank up the volume and make your next celebration EPIC. The JLab Epic Party Speaker fills any room with 360-degree sound and ground-shaking bass, delivered through 100 watts of power. Packed with four 2.5” full-range drivers, 5.25” subwoofer and a 5” passive woofer, this portable powerhouse offers 16+ hours of playtime and next-level sound. Other key features include:

Sync Together for an Ultimate Party: With LabSync, your party knows no bounds. Use LabSync to connect epic sound and lights for up to 100 JLab Party speakers, transforming every space into a party zone. LabSync also enables stero pairing, assign left and right speakers creating an Epic Stereo.

Immersive Lab Quality Sound: Dive into 360-degree Lab Quality Sound with EQ4 presets for JLab Signature, Balance or Bass Boost, all within the JLab app available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Epic Party Sound and Lighting: Whether it’s a chill night or an all-out bash, the Epic Party Speaker makes sure your setup looks as good as it sounds. Light up every celebration with vibrant, customizable RGB lighting. Choose your colors, patterns, and sync effects to match the mood using the JLab App.

Feature Packed: Connect external sources via 3.5mm input or leverage the ¼” plug to connect a microphone for impromptu announcements or Karaoke. Connect your phone via USB-C for a critical phone charge.

Premium Sound at an Affordable Price: The EPIC Party will fill almost any room with amazing sound and deep bass for $149.99 USD

Pricing and Availability

The full line of speakers from JLab will be available on JLab.com and retailers beginning June 18th.

Pop Party Speaker: $19.99

Go Party Speaker: $29.99

JBuds Party Speaker: $69.99

Epic Party Speaker: $149.99

All JLab Party Speakers will be available in black, with the Pop Party, Go Party, and JBuds Party Speakers available in navy and mulberry later this year.

Special launch colors Cyan, Pink and Lime will be available at Target for the Pop Party, and Go Party, while the JBuds Party Speakers will be available in Cyan and Pink on JLab.com.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

Attachments

JLab media@jlab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.