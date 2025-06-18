Motiv Electric Trucks Appoints Scott Zion as Chief Product and Engineering Officer

Electric trucking industry veteran will lead Motiv's engineering excellence and accelerate product innovation for medium-duty electric trucks and buses

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses, today announced the appointment of Scott Zion as Chief Product and Engineering Officer. He will have overall responsibility for Motiv’s product roadmap and for ensuring Motiv’s technologies and finished vehicles are designed, validated and tested to perform to the highest quality standards while meeting customer specifications.

Zion joins Motiv with more than 30 years of experience in vehicle engineering and electric vehicle technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Bollinger Motors, where he led product strategy and development for electric commercial vehicles. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Xos Trucks as Head of Engineering and as Director of Medium Duty Vehicles.

Zion also spent more than six years at Hino Motors Manufacturing USA where he was the General Manager and Chief Engineer of Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Programs. He began his career at Ford Motor Company working on electric vehicles in the early 90’s. While at Ford (and eventually Visteon) Zion held a variety of engineering roles in transaxle engineering, battery systems, chassis systems, and axle/driveline systems.

"Scott’s proven expertise in product planning and his experience leading engineering and product teams in the commercial electric trucking space is a perfect fit for where Motiv is today," said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. "His background and leadership will be critical as we scale our team to continue to design and produce the most technologically-advanced, reliable, sustainable and cost-competitive electric trucks and buses for the largest fleets in North America."

In his new role, Zion will have overall responsibility to drive and lead cross-functional excellence across the full product and engineering disciplines and setting direction for design, performance, attributes - with performance, quality and cost targets - to deliver all commercial medium duty electric truck products to company quality targets with the intent to exceed customer’s expectations.

"Medium-duty commercial trucks are especially well-suited for electrification given their relatively short-range use cases, predictable duty cycles and depot-based charging which avoids dependency on public charging infrastructure," said Zion. "Motiv has been able to lead the electric medium duty trucking industry by listening to, and partnering with, its customers and building products and technologies that meet their needs. I am looking forward to joining the talented team and building on their excellent foundation."

Zion holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Aerospace and Light Weight Structures from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a Master's degree in Engineering Management from Wayne State University.

Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks, shuttles and buses for the last 15 years, putting nearly 400 vehicles on the road that have collectively driven more than 5 million miles. Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands.

Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64 percent of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses. Motiv produces a range of vehicles; including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks and work trucks, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv's combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments. More information about the company's products, services and career opportunities is available at www.motivtrucks.com .

