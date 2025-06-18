Alpha Modus Expands CashX Rollout via Strategic U.S. Reseller Agreement with Genmega

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an emerging leader in AI-powered retail innovation, today announced it has entered into a formal U.S. reseller agreement with Genmega, Inc., a leading manufacturer of self-service kiosks and ATMs. This strategic relationship significantly expands the reach of Alpha Modus’ rollout of the CashX platform, positioning the Company for accelerated national deployment of next-generation consumer engagement and payment kiosks.





"This agreement with Genmega unlocks scale," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. "It allows us to accelerate CashX deployments through an experienced partner trusted by major financial networks and national retailers. This step validates our vision of powering the intersection of AI, retail media, and financial inclusion through real-time digital infrastructure."

As part of the Alpha Modus ecosystem, Genmega will offer cutting-edge AI-enabled kiosk solutions that deliver tailored advertising, bill payment, money transfer, online shopping, mobile top up and check cashing services, with the ability to bridge into inventory alerts, smart planograms, and anti-shrinkage tools for the retailers—all core features of Alpha Modus’ IP portfolio. Genmega’s wide footprint and integration capability is expected to streamline installations and support across the U.S., helping fast-track Alpha Modus’ efforts to capture a growing share of the retail media and self-service terminal market.

According to eMarketer and Insider Intelligence, U.S. retail media ad spend is projected to exceed $60 billion in 2025, with further growth driven by AI-powered personalization and in-store activation. At the same time, the global self-service kiosk market is valued at $28–36 billion this year, expected to double by 2030.



With patented technology at the convergence of these trends, Alpha Modus is uniquely positioned to capture recurring revenue from kiosk deployment, data monetization, and digital advertising. The partnership with Genmega enhances the Company’s ability to scale rapidly through established distribution, supporting Alpha Modus’ long-term vision to become a category-defining platform in AI retail infrastructure.

Thomas Gallagher, Alpha Modus Chief Revenue Officer, commented:

"Our partnership with Genmega marks a pivotal milestone in our rollout strategy. This isn’t just about hardware—it’s about harnessing AI at the edge to unlock deeper value for retailers and consumers. We are executing with purpose, and this alliance ensures our infrastructure can scale in lockstep with demand."

This announcement follows Alpha Modus’ recent patent licensing agreement with VSBLTY (OTC: VSBLT), further strengthening the Company’s expanding partner ecosystem and reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven retail transformation.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) develops and licenses patented AI-driven retail technologies designed to optimize in-store engagement, drive revenue through intelligent media, and empower brands and retailers with actionable consumer insights. From smart kiosks to predictive inventory and retail media networks, Alpha Modus is shaping the next frontier of data-powered retail.



For more information, visit www.alphamodus.com

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48d789c0-8d5a-4095-8454-208fdf51d253

Alpha Modus Genmega Scale CashX into $96B Retail Market Alpha Modus Genmega Scale CashX into $96B Retail Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.