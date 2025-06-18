Minister Angie Motshekga welcomes return of SANDF members from SAMIDRC mission
The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, welcomes the return of the first batch of South African National Defence Force members from SAMIDRC.
The Minister has welcomed the 249 members of the SA National Defence Force from the now concluded Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC).
“Seeing our soldiers in good spirits and genuinely excited to be home not only speaks volumes of their unwavering patriotism but also a powerful expression of their steadfast commitment to defend the territorial integrity of the Republic and support its people, a constitutional mandate every member of the South African National Defence Force lives and serves by”, said Minister Motshekga.
The soldiers arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 13 June 2025.
Enquiries:
Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala
Director Defence Corporate Communication
Cell: 078 097 4005
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.