Minister Angie Motshekga welcomes return of SANDF members from SAMIDRC mission

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, welcomes the return of the first batch of South African National Defence Force members from SAMIDRC.

The Minister has welcomed the 249 members of the SA National Defence Force from the now concluded Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC).

“Seeing our soldiers in good spirits and genuinely excited to be home not only speaks volumes of their unwavering patriotism but also a powerful expression of their steadfast commitment to defend the territorial integrity of the Republic and support its people, a constitutional mandate every member of the South African National Defence Force lives and serves by”, said Minister Motshekga.

The soldiers arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 13 June 2025.

