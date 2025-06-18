President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Minister Angie Motshekga as Acting President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa from 17 to 19 June 2025.

The appointment in accordance with section 90 (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, follows the President’s visit to Canada to attend the G7 Leadership Summit, as well as Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s concurrent working visit to Moscow in the Russian Federation.

