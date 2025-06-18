Defence on Commissioning Parade at South African Air Force College

The South African Air Force proudly hosted its Commissioning Parade 01/2025 at the South African Air Force College in Thaba Tshwane (Pretoria), on 12 June 2025. The event was a spectacular display of military tradition, discipline, and national pride. It marked the official transition of 35 Candidate Officers into commissioned officers, signifying their readiness to take on leadership roles in defence of the Republic.

The Commissioning Parade is more than just a ceremonial milestone, it represents months of intense training and personal transformation. It marks the transition from Candidate Officer to commissioned officer, officially entrusting these individuals with the responsibility of leadership within the South African Air Force.

With precision and pride, the Officer Candidates drilled toward the podium, where they were formally bestowed with their Lieutenant ranks by Chief of the South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, As they drilled past, chants of praise and celebration echoed from their families in the stands-a powerful reminder of the personal and collective journey that led to this milestone.

Colonel Hoosein Maal, Officer Commanding of the South African Air Force College, delivered the formal declaration to mark the completion of the Officer Forming Course. The Officer Commanding officially handed over the newly commissioned officers for service to the Chief of the South African Airforce. In the declaration he said, “It is with great pride that I officially hand back these men and women in uniform to serve our country with loyalty, dignity, and pride. It is with pride that I officially hand over these men and women to the South African Air Force for utilisation and further training as officers in the defence of our country.”

A defining moment in the ceremony came when Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, delivered a powerful address that defined the true meaning and gravity of becoming a commissioned officer.“The pass-out parade of today is termed the Officer Forming Course Graduation,” he began. “But do we truly understand what that means?”

Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo reminded the members that officers are entrusted with the most critical responsibilities in both war and peace. In wartime, they lead men and women into combat. In peacetime, their decisions can either build or break a military organisation. Their influence determines whether hope is inspired or lost within the ranks. Forming an officer starts with a careful selection, because not everyone can become an officer. Those who must make the grade must pass through the eye of a needle,” he elaborated .He further emphasised that this “eye of the needle” must be continually reshaped and reviewed by South African Air Force leadership to ensure a strong, future ready force.

Addressing the evolving nature of warfare, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo stressed the growing dominance of the air and space power domains and the complications of modern combat environments, particularly those driven by high technology and artificial intelligence.

The Chief reaffirmed the relevance of the South African Air Force’s vision “Effective air and space power through innovation in the theatre of our operations” and confirmed that the South African Air Force has been tasked by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya to lead the development of an Air and Space Command for the broader Defence Force, alongside Deputy Chief of the South African Air Force, Major General Lancelot Mathebula. “It is no longer a far fetched dream,” the Chief noted with confidence. “Watch this space.”

In closing, he congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their families, extended gratitude to all involved in the successful execution of the parade, including Parade Commander-Major Wanda Mathebula, Parade Warrant Officer Class 2 Gavin Roos, and the South African Air Force Band under Maj Sipho Ndlovu and formally declared the parade closed.

To crown the occasion, the skies above Thaba Tshwane roared to life when a ceremonial flypast was executed by the Agusta A109. The aircraft flew in salute over the parade ground, a powerful visual tribute to the newly commissioned officers and a reminder of the aerial strength they are now a part of.

Major Wanda Mathebula, stationed at the South African Air Force College and currently serving as the acting Officer Forming Wing Commander, played an important role in overseeing this year’s course. He gave Ad Astra Journalist some insight explaining that he stepped into the acting role in January after the Wing Commander left to attend a senior course. Under his guidance, the course began with 35 candidate officers and concluded with all 35 successfully commissioned, a remarkable testament to their commitment and discipline.

Major Mathebula highlighted that candidates came from a variety of musterings, including Human Resources, Supply and Support, Technical (BTSS), and Command and Control. A true reflection of the diversity of functions that sustain the South African Air Force’s operational strength.

When asked about the significance of the Officer Formative Course, Maj Mathebula explained, “It teaches the Candidate Officers how to take charge and be in command. We are training officers to become leaders, both in times of war and in daily operations. Each officer must be capable of running their section effectively within their respective mustering to contribute to the overall success of the South African Air Force.”

The Maj also shared a powerful message for the newly commissioned officers: “They need to portray the kind of leadership that inspires others to have confidence in being led. Go out there and be the leader you’ve always wanted to be. Be the change.”

With ranks pinned and salutes rendered, the newly commissioned officers step into a future of duty, discipline, and leadership. As the South African Air Force continues to evolve, these young leaders now carry the responsibility to defend, inspire, and shape the skies of tomorrow.