Western Cape Government urges residents to be safe during winter season

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning today confirmed that the provincial government is prepared for the upcoming winter season.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Centre coordinates and supports the district disaster centres, and each local municipality in the province knows what is expected during the coming winter months to keep people safe. Several days of cold and wet weather is predicted for the remainder of this week as well as next week, and our disaster and emergency cervices will monitor this closely in order that we can respond as quickly as possible where needed,” Minister Bredell said.

Minister Bredell said after the recent tragic drowning of a young woman at a low-level bridge in Slanghoek, it is important for the public to be reminded of the safety precautions we need to heed to be safe during inclement weather.

According to information from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, you should prepare a household emergency plan so that your family knows what to do in case of a flood. Assess where you live, as your home may flood if you are near a river or if there is poor drainage. Assemble a Grab-and-Go Kit and keep it in a designated, easily accessible location. The Grab-and-Go kit should include:

Important documents such as IDs passports, birth certificates, policies and clinic cards

Cellphone recharger

Essential medication and copies of prescriptions

Credit cards and money

First Aid Kit

Prepare your house and property for winter by making sure that water can drain away from your house, check your roof for leaks and ensure that gutters and drains are clear of litter and debris.

“We appeal to the public not to litter or dump in stormwater drains, as this will stop the water from draining away and cause even more flooding,” Minister Bredell said.

During heavy rain, it is important to take note of the following:

Pay attention to warnings and stay informed. Listen to the radio or check reputable social media such as South African Weather Services or your municipality for updates on where there is a risk of flooding.

Store a supply of drinking water.

If you live in a flood-prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately.

If told to evacuate by authorities, please do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

Avoid areas, roads, and passes that are subject to sudden flooding.

Avoid damaged live electrical infrastructure.

Do not attempt to walk or drive over a flooded road. Even 15 cm of fast-moving floodwater can knock you off your feet, and a depth of two feet is enough to float a car. Never try to walk, swim or drive through such swift running water.

Avoid contact with flood water as it can be mixed with sewerage, oil, fuel, or dangerous chemicals. Prevent children from playing in and near flood waters.

Minister Bredell asked the public to trust and listen to emergency personnel when instructions are issued relating to flood prevention or during rescue operations. “These men and women are trained to keep us safe, and they risk their own lives to do this. We can reduce these risks by giving our full cooperation and sharing a mindset of rather safe than sorry.”

