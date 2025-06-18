Western Cape welcomes global hospitality leaders at Africa Future Hospitality Summit 2025

Cape Town, Africa’s premier destination for tourism and investment, proudly hosts the Africa Future Hospitality Summit 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), which runs until 19 June 2025.

In his opening address, Dr. Ivan Meyer, provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, welcomed delegates from across the continent and the globe, highlighting the province’s dynamic role in shaping the future of the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Cape Town is not just a backdrop; it is a beacon of possibility,” said Dr. Meyer. “Our world-class infrastructure, stable governance, and vibrant economic ecosystem make the Western Cape Africa’s gateway to investment.”

Dr. Meyer highlighted the upcoming Western Cape Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for November 5–7, as a transformative platform to connect global capital with high-impact opportunities. Anchored in the province’s Growth for Jobs Strategy, the summit aims to attract R200 billion in direct investment, to build an inclusive R1 trillion economy that grows at a rate of 3-5% annually by 2035.

The hospitality and tourism sectors remain a cornerstone of this vision. In April 2025, Cape Town’s hotels achieved a national high of 72.5% occupancy, with a 20.1% year-on-year increase in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). Luxury properties led the charge, reinforcing the city’s status as a global tourism hub.

The summit will showcase investment-ready projects across nine sectors, with tourism and hospitality offering premium experiences, cultural capital, and tech-driven innovation. The summit will provide streamlined regulatory support, expedited approvals, and direct access to key decision-makers.

Dr. Meyer concluded with a call to action “Join us at the Western Cape Investment Summit 2025 to shape the future of hospitality and tourism in Africa. Together, we can create jobs, uplift communities, and position the Western Cape as Africa’s investment leader.”

For more information or to register, contact the Investment Summit Coordination Office at investment@westerncape.gov.za or visit www.westerncape.gov.za/edat/western-cape-investment-summit-2025.

Media enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 079 990 4231



