Liverpool leaders share city’s infinite possibilities at XJTLU

Deputy Mayor of Liverpool Nick Small paid a visit to Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University recently for an event to introduce students to the boundless opportunities the British city has to offer in education, trade, and investment.

Gary Millar, Chairman of the Liverpool Partnership Association, delivers his speech

Small, who was joined on the trip by Gary Millar, Chairman of the Liverpool Partnership Association, spoke passionately on the geographical advantages of this vibrant port city, which lies on England’s northwestern coast, as well as its developments in technology and innovation, business, arts and culture, and other fields.

Nick Small and Gary Millar engage with attendees

Dr Xiaofeng Wu, International Partnerships Manager for East Asia and China at the University of Liverpool, also shared his personal experiences and life in the city, which boasts a rich history and culture, and is attracting an increasing number of international students and investors.

Gary Millar (second from left) and Nick Small (centre) network with attendees

After the speeches, students took part in engaging Q&As to learn more about the prospect of studying and living in Liverpool, and enjoyed a relaxed networking session over refreshments, where they were able to deepen their connections, broaden their horizons, and lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

The event organisers expressed their gratitude to the visitors and said they look forward to creating more opportunities to introduce Liverpool’s charm and potential.

By Feitong Liu