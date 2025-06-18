NexGold VP Sustainability Receives Prestigious Mining Society of Nova Scotia Medal

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Deidre Puddister, VP Sustainability with NexGold, has been honoured with the prestigious Mining Society of Nova Scotia Medal. The Mining Society Medal is awarded in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the mining industry in the Province of Nova Scotia and is decided by a special committee. The Mining Society of Nova Scotia is an independent society affiliated with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) with a rich history dating back to the 1890s in Nova Scotia.

The award was announced and presented at the Mining Society's 138th annual meeting and conference held at Oak Island Resort, Nova Scotia on June 12, 2025, which was attended by members of the Nova Scotia mining community, government officials, Ministers, and Rightsholders. The Mining Society Medal was awarded to Ms. Puddister for outstanding contributions to the mining industry in Nova Scotia, particularly through her work related to the Goldboro Gold Project, where Deidre has been responsible for Indigenous and community engagement, project permitting, government relations, as well as leading environmental stewardship. Highlighted in the announcement was Ms. Puddister’s work with Mi’kmaq First Nations of Mi’kma’ki, especially Paq’tnkek, as well as Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn (KMK) to learn about the Mi’kmaq and to understand how the Goldboro Gold Project can both impact and benefit those communities. Working closely with Mi’qmaq leaders, Deidre’s work has recently culminated in the signing of an historic benefits agreement with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs – the first of its kind in Nova Scotia.

Ms. Puddister commented: “I am honoured to receive the Mining Society of Nova Scotia Medal and to be recognized by the Society. I am also honoured to work with numerous individuals and groups within communities and First Nations and to have met so many valued colleagues and friends through our work together on the Goldboro Gold Project. NexGold values open and transparent engagement on all its projects and believes in long term relationship building and that all stakeholders and rightsholders are important to the successful and sustainable development of mining projects and responsible development of natural resources. At NexGold, we will continue to build on the valued relationships we have made in Nova Scotia as we advance the Goldboro Gold Project towards full permitting and a construction decision.”

