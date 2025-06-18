HydroGraph Announces Kjirstin Breure as Board Chair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene and advanced nanomaterials, today announced the selection of Kjirstin Breure as Board Chair, effective June 17, 2025.

Tom Wilkinson, Independent Director of HydroGraph stated: “Kjirstin’s leadership has been instrumental to HydroGraph’s success over the last few years, guiding the company through development stage to now entering its first commercial agreements with top global companies across diverse end markets, all while maintaining a lean operating structure. Her appointment as Board Chair is the natural next step to support HydroGraph’s ongoing growth initiatives.”

Said Breure “HydroGraph has built an exciting opportunity through the dedicated work of our entire team over the past few years. We now have a growing pipeline of commercial off-take agreements with partners seeking to leverage the purity, consistency and performance of our differentiated graphene products, a robust technical library documenting the scientifically confirmed benefits of our graphene in many different applications, and global partnerships with top graphene research and development teams working to advance the use of this new super material. I look forward to working closely with our team and our new Board to advance these initiatives as we work to transform HydroGraph into a fully commercial operation over the years ahead.”

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com.

