Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Medical Ultrasound Instrument Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market?

In recent years, the medical ultrasound instrument market size has undergone robust expansion. From $9.05 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow to $9.84 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to certain key factors, namely, the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising aging population, heightened awareness of early disease detection, and an escalating preference for safe diagnostic techniques.

What Is The Projected Growth Trend For Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market?

The medical ultrasound instrument market size is further anticipated to see potent growth in the ensuing years. It's projected to scale to $13.70 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth over the forecast period can be attributed to elements like rising demand for telemedicine and remote diagnostics, an increasing use of ultrasound in cancer diagnostics, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and a rising preference for safe imaging techniques, along with increased demand for minimalist healthcare solutions. Key trends projected to influence the market in the forecast period include integration with electronic health records, convergence with robotics for precision, advancements in contrast-enhanced ultrasound, innovations in high-resolution imaging, and seamless integration with wearable health devices.

Which Core Drivers Will Spur The Growth Of The Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market?

The growth of the medical ultrasound instrument market is expected to be fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that typically require long-term management and often progress slowly, translating into an ever-growing market need. These chronic diseases encompass a broad range, including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, arthritis, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and obesity. The rising prevalence of these conditions is primarily attributable to lifestyle changes, poor diet, and lack of physical activity, which can culminate in long-term health complications. Medical ultrasound instruments are ideally suited to chronic disease management, offering non-invasive, real-time imaging for ongoing monitoring and diagnosis. Their ability to provide quick and accurate assessments eliminates the need for exploratory procedures, which in turn improves patient care and treatment efficiency. Indeed, to provide a concrete example of this driving preference, consider a case from June 2024. According to the National Health Service NHS, a UK-based government healthcare system, there was an uptick of 549,000 cases an increase of 18% in pre-diabetes in England, from 3,065,825 in 2022 to 3,615,330 in 2023. Therefore, this rise in chronic diseases is further catalyzing the growth of the medical ultrasound instrument market.

Who Are The Dominating Players In The Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market?

Companies that hold a major share in the medical ultrasound instrument market include Hitachi Ltd., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta Inc., Hologic Inc., SonoScape Medical Corp., Samsung Medison Co Ltd, Edan Instruments Inc., Chison Medical Imaging Co Ltd., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co Ltd., United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Biocare Medical, Teratech Corporation, Excelsior Union Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems, Dawei Medical Co Ltd., and Draminski S.A.

What Significant Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market Trends Are Emerging?

Major companies in the medical ultrasound instrument market are focusing on the development of advanced products such as wireless handheld ultrasound devices. These devices have been designed to enhance portability, improve accessibility, and reduce costs for point-of-care diagnostics. They connect to smartphones or tablets via wireless technology, enabling real-time imaging and diagnostics without the need for bulky traditional equipment or a power source. One prolific example of this is the launch of Vscan Air SL, a wireless handheld ultrasound device developed by GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. in August 2023. The device, outfitted with a dual-headed probe containing both sector and linear transducers, was envisioned for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments at the point of care.

How Is The Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market Segmented?

There are several main product types within the medical ultrasound instrument market. These include diagnostic ultrasound equipment, therapeutic ultrasound equipment, ultrasound software, along with accessories and consumables. Central to this market are medical imaging devices that use high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time images of internal body structures for diagnostic purposes. This category encompasses several key technologies such as 2D ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, 4D ultrasound, and Doppler ultrasound. They come in various formats based on portability, like portable ultrasound systems, handheld ultrasound devices, and cart-based ultrasound units. They find use in several clinical applications such as radiology or general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics or gynecology, vascular imaging, urology, orthopedics, and other medical fields. The main end-users of ultrasound instruments comprise hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

What Are The Regional Dynamics Of The Medical Ultrasound Instrument Market?

North America held the mantle as the largest regional market for medical ultrasound instruments in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the swiftest-growing region in the ensuing forecast period. The report has covered regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

