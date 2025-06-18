Medical Wireless Alarm System Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

Medical Wireless Alarm System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Medical Wireless Alarm System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

The global medical wireless alarm system market is expected to witness significant growth, reflecting a potential increase from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.2%, according to the Global Market Report 2025 by The Business Research Company. The substantial market growth in the historical period can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing adoption of hospital automation systems, growing elderly population with chronic illnesses, rising demand for patient safety monitoring, and an increase in the use of real-time location systems.

What Does The Future Hold For The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

The Business Research Company's projections also predict a rapid surge in the market size of the medical wireless alarm system in the coming few years — an estimated growth to $2.67 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.9%. The exponential market growth during this forecast period is expected to be driven by several factors such as a surge in the demand for wireless communication in hospitals, increasing use of wearable medical devices, and a growing focus on smart healthcare facility design. Additionally, the market demand will be augmented by the increasing use of cloud-based health monitoring solutions, and an ever-increasing need for remote health monitoring.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24312&type=smp

Key trends in this forecast period will include development low-power wireless protocols, profound integration with electronic health records, and integration of multi-parameter sensors. Furthermore, there will be an increased focus on innovation in voice-activated alarms, and edge computing for alarms.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

The rapid growth in the adoption of remote patient monitoring RPM systems is another key driver propelling the growth of medical wireless alarm systems. RPM is a healthcare practice that employs digital technologies to gather patients' health data remotely and transmit it to healthcare providers for subsequent assessment and guidance. The increased attention towards RPM can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate real-time health tracking to effectively manage conditions and decrease hospital visits.

Institutions such as Insurance Thought Leadership Inc., A US-based insurance and risk management company, noted a surge in the use of telehealth, especially among Medicare participants reaching over 53 million in April 2024. Moreover, it was noted that 91% of health systems were actively operating telehealth programs. This increased adoption of RPM systems consolidates the growth of medical wireless alarm systems making them invaluable in managing chronic conditions and improving patient safety outcomes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-wireless-alarm-system-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

Outstanding players in the medical wireless alarm system market are companies such as the Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, ADT Inc., AMETEK Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Connect America Holdings LLC, and Ascom Holding AG to mention a few. These companies lead the sector and work relentlessly in bringing innovative solutions to the forefront.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

Notable advancements in the sector include the development of innovative products such as the Lite Plus monitoring products. These products are advanced, wireless healthcare devices designed contemporarily to monitor patient vitals, giving real-time alerts to medical staff for improved patient care and timely intervention. Aulisa Medical USA Inc., a US-based medical device enterprise, launched the Guardian Angel in August 2023. These products that are FDA-cleared, wearable, wireless Lite Plus monitoring systems continuously track blood oxygen saturation SpO2, and pulse rate PR, displaying real-time data on a smartphone and local device.

How Is The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market Segmented?

The medical wireless alarm system market report covers the following segments:

By Product Types: Wireless Fidelity, Bluetooth, Cellular, Other Product Types

By Type Of Alarm System: Portable Alarm Systems, Stationary Alarm Systems, Wearable Alarm Systems

By Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Other Applications

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Home Care Providers, Assisted Living Facilities, Patients And Caregivers

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Wireless Alarm System Market?

North America was the largest region in the medical wireless alarm system market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-charging-ic-global-market-report

Wireless Gas Detection Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-gas-detection-global-market-report

Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-connectivity-global-market-report

The Business Research Company is home to over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies. The firm boasts of 1,500,000 datasets and unique insights from industry leaders, giving you the information you need to stay ahead in the race. With the positive contribution of in-depth secondary research, the Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.