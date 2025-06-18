Global Medicated Liquid Soap Market Set For $2.47 % Growth, Reaching 11.6% Billion By 2029

Medicated Liquid Soap Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Medicated Liquid Soap Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

With a steady compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.8%, the medicated liquid soap market size is anticipated to grow from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025. This growth can attributed to increasing demand for hygiene awareness, rising health consciousness, rise in skin-related diseases, increasing adoption of personal care products, and rising availability of medicated soap varieties.

What Does The Future Hold For The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

The future for the medicated liquid soap market seems even brighter, as its size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.6%. The market growth in this phase can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for skin health, rising awareness about antibacterial products, growing influence of online retail, rising disposable income in emerging markets, and increasing focus on natural and organic ingredients.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

In addition to the market size, the medicated liquid soap market will be driven by an increase in skin-related issues. Such issues refer to conditions that affect skin's appearance, texture, or function, such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, rashes, and infections. Exposure to rising environmental pollutants is causing an increase in these skin problems as they weaken the skin barrier and trigger irritation. To battle these issues, medicated liquid soap emerges as a savior by eliminating harmful microbes causing infections, acne, and irritation. Besides cleansing, its active ingredients also calm inflammation and support skin repair. For instance, in February 2025, according to Cancer Australia, an Australia-based government agency, there were 18,257 newly diagnosed cases of skin melanoma, representing 11% of all new cancer cases, with 1,314 deaths from the disease reported in 2023. This indicates that the increasing prevalence of skin-related issues is propelling the growth of the medicated liquid soap market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

The market is dominated by key industry players, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Ecolab Inc., Kao Corporation, ITC Limited, Lion Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, GOJO Industries Inc., Vi-Jon LLC, Betco Corporation, Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, Vanguard Soap, Kutol Products Company Inc., Cleenol, Carroll Company CarrollClean, B4 Brands LLC, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Swisskem Healthcare, Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Kavit Soap Industries.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

Major companies in the medicated liquid soap market are also focusing on developing advanced products, like antibacterial liquid soap, to enhance germ protection and make the cleansing experience more gentle and effective for consumers. It is noteworthy that in April 2023, Dettol, a UK-based hygiene product brand, introduced a reformulated version of its original liquid hand wash offering both a moisture seal benefit and 99.99% germ protection. The dermatologically tested new handwash, enriched with improved ingredients, is designed to ensure gentle care, leaving hands soft and nourished after every wash.

How Is The Medicated Liquid Soap Market Segmented?

The medicated liquid soap market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Antibacterial, Antifungal, Antiviral, Other Product Types.

2 By Ingredient Type: Natural, Synthetic.

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels.

4 By Application: Household, Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial.

Subsegments include:

1 By Antibacterial: Triclosan-Based Soaps, Chlorhexidine-Based Soaps, Benzalkonium Chloride Soaps, Herbal Antibacterial Soaps.

2 By Antifungal: Ketoconazole-Based Soaps, Clotrimazole-Based Soaps, Terbinafine-Based Soaps, Natural Antifungal Soaps.

3 By Antiviral: Povidone-Iodine Soaps, Ethanol Or Isopropyl Alcohol-Based Soaps, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Soaps, Essential Oil-Based Antiviral Soaps.

4 By Other Types: Antiseptic Combination Soaps, Medicinal Soaps for Dermatological Conditions, Sulfur-Based Soaps, Salicylic Acid-Based Soaps.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medicated Liquid Soap Market?

Diving into regional insights, North America topped the medicated liquid soap market in 2024. But it is Asia-Pacific region that is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The areas that are covered in this medicated liquid soap market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

