Business Awards UK Announces 2025 Commercial Vehicle Business Awards Results

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Business Awards , recognising organisations and individuals demonstrating strong performance, customer commitment, and innovation across the commercial vehicle sector. This year’s recipients reflect a wide range of achievements, from operational growth and service development to emerging leadership and business resilience.Business Awards UK 2025 Commercial Vehicle Business Awards Winners- Cotswold Vans – Best in Used Commercial Vehicle Sales- South Wales Auto Store – Customer Service Excellence Award- Big Fleet Minibus – Rising Star Award- Vans4u Aberdeen – Best in Van Sales- Hawkstone Commercials – Commercial Vehicle Business of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Commercial Vehicle Business Awards Finalists- Cotswold Vans – Best in Van Sales- South Wales Auto Store – Commercial Vehicle Business of the Year- Sapoo – Rising Star Award- Hawkstone Commercials – Customer Service Excellence AwardRecognising Sector Growth and Customer FocusThis year’s awards highlight a wide spectrum of business strengths, from long-standing industry experience to the rapid development of new ventures. Several of the winning businesses have expanded their operations, introduced new service offerings, or strengthened customer support systems, contributing to improved client outcomes and sustainable growth.In particular, attention to quality assurance, flexible financing solutions, and transparent sales processes have helped many of the recognised companies build customer trust and maintain competitive positioning. Some businesses are developing specialist supply capabilities or entering new market segments, while others are refining their focus on core services that meet the day-to-day needs of commercial clients.These awards acknowledge practical achievements that reflect effective leadership, operational discipline, and consistent service standards. Business Awards UK commends all winners and finalists for their contributions to a reliable and adaptable commercial vehicle sector, and for demonstrating the value of ongoing improvement in a changing market.

