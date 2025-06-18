ZRG Appoints Susan Gallagher President of Consulting Solutions

Industry veteran tasked with powering up next phase of advisory growth

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Susan Gallagher as President of Consulting Solutions. Gallagher will lead the continued expansion and integration of ZRG’s global consulting platform, further enhancing the firm’s ability to help clients align leadership, culture, and strategy for long-term success.

Gallagher brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading high-performing consulting organizations. She was one of the founding partners at Huron Consulting Group, where she helped grow the business through its IPO and into a public company. Most recently, she served as CEO and part owner of Bravanti, a private equity backed firm, which Susan led the sale of to ZRG Partners in 2024. Gallagher’s leadership spans large-scale enterprises, mid-market ventures, and entrepreneurial spinout - all with a focus on delivering exceptional client outcomes.

“Susie is exactly the kind of leader we look for at ZRG: forward-thinking, results-driven, and ready to break from convention,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “As demand for modern advisory solutions continues to rise, Susie’s experience and vision will be instrumental in scaling our consulting platform and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

Under Gallagher’s leadership, ZRG Consulting will focus on several strategic priorities:

Expanding and unifying consulting capabilities under one integrated platform

Investing in top talent to strengthen culture and client delivery

Deepening industry alignment to provide sharper, more tailored solutions



“I’ve spent my career building businesses by staying close to the people who matter - our clients and our teams,” said Gallagher. “ZRG isn’t here to replicate the old consulting playbook. We’re building something bolder: a more connected, agile, and human advisory model that’s built for today’s pace of business. That’s what drew me here - and what I’m excited to lead.”

Gallagher is widely recognized for her culture-first leadership and track record of driving scalable growth across sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and professional services. She is a frequent speaker on leadership transformation, talent strategy, and the future of work and she is an active civic leader in the Chicago community.

This appointment reflects ZRG’s ongoing momentum and commitment to delivering modern, data-enabled advisory solutions. Through the firm’s proprietary Zi platform and client-first delivery model, ZRG helps organizations find, grow, and align talent with the speed and intelligence today’s business landscape demands.

About ZRG

ZRG is a leading global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. Its data-driven approach to executive search, interim solutions, and consulting helps organizations make better decisions, faster. Powered by its proprietary digital platform, Zi, ZRG blends insight, execution, and agility to deliver outcomes that matter.

With backing from private equity partner RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry, operating across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057 john@overthemoonpr.com

