Sendwishonline Launches Photo Card Feature and Teases New Invitation Tool

sendwishonline launches photo card feature

Users can now add photos and text directly to group cards—plus, invitations are coming soon.

Photos make every group card more memorable. With this update, we’re helping teams and friends celebrate in a more personal way.” — Sendwishonline Team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sendwishonline, a platform known for creating digital group greeting cards , has launched a new Photo Card feature that allows users to upload photos and add personalized text directly onto cards.Used widely by office teams, remote colleagues, and friends, Sendwishonline lets multiple people sign the same card—ideal for birthdays, farewells, and appreciation messages. The new photo card option adds a layer of personalization that brings every card to life.In addition, Sendwishonline has announced the upcoming launch of an Invitation Card Editor, a tool designed to help users create and share digital invitations for events like birthdays, weddings, and farewell parties.New features include:Uploading personal photos into the card designAdding overlay text with stylized fontsDownloading the final group card as a printable PDFEasy collaboration through a shared linkOnly the card creator needs to sign up; contributors can simply click and sign—no login required.This update supports the platform’s mission to make workplace and social celebrations more meaningful in digital spaces.To explore the latest features, visit: http://www.sendwishonline.com/ "> http://www.sendwishonline.com

