King Charles III Birthday honours for RCP fellows

This year's King’s Birthday Honours saw several RCP fellows recognised for their contributions to healthcare in the UK and internationally, including public health and education, reducing health inequalities and services to the NHS.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said: ‘We are so proud to see so many from our community honoured and recognised for the difference they are making every day to improve health and patient care. Congratulations everyone.’

The RCP fellows honoured in the 2025 King's birthday list were:

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir Simon Charles Wessely FRS FRCP FMedSci, regious professor of psychiatry, King’s College London, for services to mental health

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Ewan Beaton MacDonald OBE FRCP , professor and head, Health Working Lives Group, University of Glasgow, for services to occupational medicine and to reducing health inequalities

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Anthony Dorling FRCP , lately professor of transplant inflammation and repair, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and Kings College London, for services to kidney patient care

director, Institute of Cardiovascular Research, Royal Holloway University of London, for services to research in strokes in South Asian people Dr Parag Singhal FRCP , consultant endocrinologist, Weston Area Health NHS Trust, for services to health education and black and minority ethnic doctors

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Graham Robert Vivian Hughes FRCP , founder, Graham Hughes International Charity, for services to Lupus and Hughes syndrome patients

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr Peter Paul Mayer FRCP, lately public governor, Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS

Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)