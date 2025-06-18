Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Size, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast by 2030

Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market1

Increase in terrorism activities and warfare worldwide and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety drive the growth of the global market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global advanced protective gear and armor market size was valued at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.Various nations across the globe are providing advanced protective gear and armor to frontline workers to ensure their safety and improve the efficiency of their operations. Advanced protective gears are made from lighter and tougher materials, and improve the comfort and safety of individuals working in risk-prone environments. In March 2019, Odisha’s (Indian state) fire service decided to procure enough quantity of fire entry suits to allow firemen to walk into the blaze and perform rescue operations.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (290 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12375 Increasing terrorist activities and warfare situations around the globe and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety are expected to drive the advanced protective gear and armor market during the forecast period. However, the supply of poor quality, low-cost products and low safety compliance in the construction industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.By end-use industry, the oil &d gas segment dominated the global advanced protective gear and armor market in 2020, in terms of revenue. By user, the personal segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. By type, the chemical or biological segment dominated the advanced protective gear and armor market in 2020, in terms of revenue. At present, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by North America.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-protective-gear-and-armor-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global advanced protective gear and armor market share in Asia-Pacific in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and smart protective gear and armors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments to ensure high safety of industrial workers across various countries in the region.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Industry . Moreover, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investments to ensure high safety of the industrial workforce across several countries in the region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12375 Major market playersArmorSource LLCBAE Systems plcAvon Rubber P.L.C.DuPont De Nemours, Inc.Bolle Safety Standard IssueHoneywell International Inc.Galls, LLCNorthrop Grumman CorporationMSA Safety IncorporatedPoint Black Enterprises Inc.

