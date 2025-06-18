Francisco Kalbuady Lay Presents Economic and Environmental Priorities in the Seventh Edition of “Página do Governo” – This Friday at 8 p.m. on RTTL

Wed. 18 of June of 2025, 15:45h

The Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuady Lay, will participate this Friday, June 20th, 2025, in the seventh edition of the program “Página do Governo” (Government Page), broadcast by Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) at 8:00 p.m., where he will present the Executive's main strategic lines in the economic, environmental, and regional and global integration areas.

During the interview, Francisco Kalbuady Lay stated that the Government's priority is to “respond to macroeconomic challenges and ensure fiscal sustainability through better public finance management,” adding that the Executive is focused on "promoting domestic and foreign direct investment and strengthening the business environment through the development of frameworks, the promotion of investment, and the implementation of regulations, particularly legislation on insolvency and competition."

The minister also highlighted the commitment to food security, increasing agricultural productivity, and developing value-added agribusiness, emphasising the importance of “expanding irrigation infrastructure.” He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to green and blue economy policies, with “strengthened marine conservation efforts,” along with “large-scale investments in renewable energy” and “reforestation for sustainable land management.”

He also highlighted the importance of the blue economy in “supporting food security through the promotion of sustainable fishing and marine resource management” and in “economic diversification through increased tourism in coastal areas and aquaculture.” He stressed that “initiatives that support the financing of the blue economy and the green economy to support entrepreneurs”, “not only serve to create jobs, but also to promote innovation, such as sustainable techniques linked to businesses and tourism.”

The interview also addressed Timor-Leste's accession process to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Francisco Kalbuady Lay considered WTO membership “a very positive step,” even though it involves “many challenges.” It said that the country is now better prepared to join ASEAN, “because there are many commitments that we are already fulfilling.”

Regarding the private sector, the Vice Prime Minister stated that it represents “an important pillar of our economic growth,” ensuring that the Government is committed to “establishing a transparent and business-friendly environment” through the promotion of public-private partnerships, tax reforms, and strengthening legal certainty for investors.

“To ensure long-term sustainability, the Government is focusing on strengthening the private sector, supporting our small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, supporting foreign investment in key industries, promoting green and blue economies, and encouraging renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and fisheries,” said the minister.

At the end of his speech, Francisco Kalbuady Lay shared the Government's strategic vision for the future: “To ensure inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economic growth. To make Timor-Leste a self-confident and globally competitive country, while also protecting our natural and cultural heritage.”

The “Government Page” program is a joint initiative of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, RTTL, national media, and digital platforms, to strengthen government transparency and ensure the population's access to information on the main actions and decisions of the Executive.

With Nélia Chaves as presenter and Ika Moniz as executive producer, the program receives technical support from the communications teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the member of the Government being interviewed.

Government Spokesperson Minister Agio Pereira reiterated that “the ‘Government Page’ is an important tool for promoting accountability and dialogue between the Executive and citizens.”

The Government invites all citizens to follow this edition of “Página do Governo,” which will be broadcast on Friday, June 20th, 2025, at 8 p.m., through RTTL and social media, contributing to a more informed, participatory, and committed society in the development of Timor-Leste.