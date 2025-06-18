AI in Video Games Market to Hit $11.4 Billion by 2032, CAGR 26.8% Growth Explained

AI in Video Games Market Size

Global AI in gaming grows due to high-bandwidth networks, rising smartphone use, and the rollout of 5G technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI in video games market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to Increased processing power, Emergence of high bandwidth network connectivity and upsurge in the penetration of smartphones. Moreover, the emergence of 5G network and continuous demand for 3D games is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the AI in video games market during the forecast period. On the contrary, and increase in complexity and lack of expertise are the restraint for AI in video games market growth during the forecast period.According to the report, the global AI in video games market generated $1084.96 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11424.79 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032. With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the gaming industry has been revolutionized. AI is widely used by game developers to enhance various aspects of game design and development.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 409 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A225390 AI in gaming involves using artificial intelligence to create responsive and adaptive behaviors in video games. A key application is controlling non-player characters (NPCs), who act as sidekicks, allies, or enemies. These NPCs learn from player interactions and adjust their behavior accordingly, enhancing the variety and depth of gameplay. AI also enables realistic navigation through pathfinding algorithms that help NPCs find optimal routes while accounting for terrain, obstacles, and other dynamic elements.Moreover, AI can adapt to players' strategies—learning to counter repetitive actions and increasing both challenge and replay value. AI-powered in-game voice assistants further enrich the experience by offering real-time tips, guidance, and support to players navigating complex games. These advancements significantly contribute to the growing adoption of AI in the video game industry.In addition, leading companies are implementing strategic initiatives to boost competitiveness and improve services. For example, in May 2023, Google launched PaLM 2, a next-generation language model capable of powering chatbots, generating code, translating languages, and processing images. Its multifunctional use cases, like answering cross-language queries and providing multimedia responses, showcase the potential of AI across gaming experiences.Likewise, in March 2023, F5 Side FX partnered with Apple to release Houdini Apple Silicon, built natively for macOS arm64 to fully leverage the capabilities of Apple’s M1 and M2 chips. These innovations and strategic partnerships are propelling the rapid growth of AI in the video game market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-video-games-market/purchase-options North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in video games revenue, owing to the early adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the high demand for video games across the North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics.Covid-19 Scenario1. The pandemic highlighted the importance of AI in the gaming industry, leading to increased investment in AI research and development. Game studios and tech companies directed resources toward advancing AI technologies for gaming. Moreover, as more players spent time playing games during lockdowns, AI-powered features such as personalized content recommendations, dynamic difficulty adjustment, and adaptive gameplay became essential for keeping players engaged and immersed in games.2. Overall, with the increased player base, data analytics powered by AI became crucial. Game publishers and developers leveraged AI to analyze player behavior, preferences, and spending habits, enabling data-driven decision-making for content updates, in-game monetization, and marketing strategies. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the AI in video games market.Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the global AI in video games market in 2022, contributing to over half of the total revenue. This is largely due to gaming hardware makers incorporating AI to create innovative, feature-rich products that appeal to a wider audience and offer a competitive edge. Meanwhile, the software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is driven by advancements in AI-powered animation tools that enable more realistic character movements and expressions. Additionally, the industry's focus on delivering immersive and high-quality content fuels the demand for AI tools in content creation and optimization.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A225390 By genre, the action segment accounted for the largest share of the global AI in video games market in 2022, representing nearly one-third of the revenue, and is projected to retain its lead through the forecast period. This is attributed to AI systems that adjust game difficulty based on player skill, enhancing engagement for both casual and experienced gamers. However, the role-playing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to AI-driven in-game economies that simulate real-world market dynamics, influencing item prices and availability. Such features deepen gameplay, encouraging players to participate in trading and crafting activities.Leading Market Players: -UbisoftGoogle DeepMindInworld AINVIDIA CorporationUnity TechnologiesLatitude.ioElectronic Arts Inc.PrometheanAI Inc.Rockstar GamesSideFXThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global AI in video games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 