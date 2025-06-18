Sprycel Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sprycel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Sprycel Market?

The sprycel market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of chronic myeloid leukemia, high adoption in frontline therapy, improved diagnostic capabilities, oncology pipeline growth, and government reimbursement programs.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24407&type=smp

How Fast Will The Sprycel Market Grow In The Coming Years?

The sprycel market growth is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing global cancer burden, pediatric indication approvals, growth in oncology therapeutics, combination therapy trials, and sustainability in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in combination therapies, adoption of personalized medicine, development of patient-friendly formulations, evolving treatment guidelines, and targeted therapy for cancer treatment.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprycel-global-market-report

What Is Driving The Sprycel Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of leukemia is expected to propel the growth of the sprycel market going forward. Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow characterized by the excessive production of abnormal white blood cells. The rising prevalence of leukemia can be largely attributed to the aging population, as older individuals are more prone to developing the disease, leading to an increase in diagnoses. Sprycel dasatinib is useful for treating certain types of leukemia, such as Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia CML and acute lymphoblastic leukemia ALL, by inhibiting the BCR-ABL protein that drives cancer cell growth. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society ACS, a US-based nonprofit health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a significant health problem, about 59,610 people were diagnosed with leukemia in 2023, with approximately 23,940 deaths. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of leukemia is driving the growth of the sprycel market.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Sprycel Market?

Key players in the sprycel market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Apotex Corp., Hubei Haosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Limited, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Biocon Limited, Zentiva k.s., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Granules India Limited, Natco Pharma Limited, Shilpa Medicare Limited, Prasco Laboratories, Stason Pharmaceuticals Inc., HRV Global Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sichuan Elixir Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Gonane Pharma Limited

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Sprycel Market?

Major companies operating in the sprycel market are focusing on developing a generic version of sprycel to capitalize on the impending loss of exclusivity and address the growing demand for cost-effective cancer treatments. The generic version of Sprycel refers to dasatinib-based medications produced by other companies after the expiration of the original patent, offering the same therapeutic effects at a lower price. For instance, in September 2024, Apotex Corp., a Canada-based pharmaceutical company, launched dasatinib tablets, a generic version of Sprycel, a kinase inhibitor used to treat specific types of leukemia. Dasatinib is a kinase inhibitor used to treat certain types of leukemia in adults and children aged one year and older, including Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia CML and acute lymphoblastic leukemia ALL, especially in cases where prior treatments were ineffective or not tolerated. The product is designed to meet high-quality standards-being latex-free, sugar-free, dye-free, alcohol-free, and preservative-free and is available in bottles of 30 or 60 tablets depending on the strength.

How Is The Sprycel Market Segmented?

The sprycel market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Indication: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

2 By Dosage Forms: Tablets, Oral Suspension

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Newly Diagnosed Chronic Phase CML, Imatinib-Resistant Or Intolerant CML, Accelerated Phase CML, Blast Phase CML

2 By Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Ph+ ALL In Adults, Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Ph+ ALL In Pediatric Patients, Relapsed Or Refractory Ph+ ALL

How Is The Sprycel Market Spread Globally?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sprycel market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sprycel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-treatment-global-market-report

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-myeloid-leukemia-cml-treatment-global-market-report

Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leukemia-therapeutics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.