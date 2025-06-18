Golf Cart and NEV Market Set to Tee Off Toward USD 13.2 Billion by 2033 with 10.6% CAGR Drive

Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Growth

Demand for golf carts and NEVs varies by region, influenced by factors such as population density, infrastructure development, tourism industry, and landscape.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, " Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market by Propulsion (Gas Powered Engine, and Electric Powered), and Type (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle, and Golf Cart): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033." According to the report, the global market was valued at $𝟒.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is expected to reach $𝟏𝟑.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.🌍 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲With urbanization accelerating across the globe, there's an increasing demand for 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭, 𝐞𝐜𝐨-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 tailored to short-distance commuting. Golf carts and NEVs are gaining momentum as preferred mobility solutions in 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬, and 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional fuel vehicles.Rising environmental awareness, coupled with stricter emissions regulations and a shift toward low-carbon mobility, is pushing both consumers and governments to embrace electric-powered transportation. Golf carts and NEVs fit squarely into this trend, offering 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞-𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 operation and reduced noise pollution—key attributes in modern, sustainable mobility.Recent Development:𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, WiTricity introduced its wireless charging solution for electric golf cars and NEVs at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing its technology through a South Korea-based OEM vehicle equipped with WiTricity's receiver, alongside a Ford Mach-E upgraded with WiTricity's Halo™ Wireless Receiver, demonstrating the versatility and potential of their wireless charging technology across different vehicle types and manufacturers.𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, SC Carts, a Vernon-based company specializing in luxury low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) , announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Vernon Golf and Country Club. With this collaboration, SC Carts is expected to work closely with the golf course during the upcoming golf season, offering special events, demonstrations, and promotional offers.𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, a Vernon-based cart company, SC cart partnered with Vernon Golf and Country Club marking a milestone in the golfing community. This collaboration allows SC Carts to showcase its luxury low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) directly on the golf course during the upcoming season. As the first and only manufacturer approved by Transport Canada to produce street-legal LSVs in their category, SC Carts leverages this unique position to offer golfers the convenience of driving from their homes to the course and back. This partnership underscores the rise in demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions within golfing communities and highlights SC Carts' commitment to innovation and convenience in the industry.𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Club Car launched CRU, a street-legal lifestyle vehicle, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio into the Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) category, offering consumers a fun and sustainable option for short trips while disrupting the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market.𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Saera Electric Auto launched an exclusive electric golf cart into the Indian market, offering a sustainable and convenient solution for golfers and recreational users. This electric golf cart is designed to provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation on golf courses and other leisure venues, catering to the surge in demand for electric mobility solutions in India. With its launch, Saera Electric Auto aims to enhance the golfing experience while promoting environmental sustainability in the Indian market.☑️ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? ⚡ 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝◼️𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 leads the charge, backed by:▪️ Strong 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬, including tax credits, rebates, and exemptions.▪️ Growing consumer preference for 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬.▪️ Advances in 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 enabling longer range, faster charging, and improved performance.◼️𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 continue to command a significant share of the market, thanks to:▪️ Long-standing use in 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.▪️ High degree of 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, catering to specific transport, comfort, and utility needs.▪️ Established demand from 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬.🌎 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 remains at the forefront of the global market, driven by:A strong 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.Widespread use in 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬.Supportive regulatory frameworks and incentives for EV adoption.A well-established 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞 and innovation ecosystem.🏁 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐄𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐏𝐚𝐫 – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 – 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐆𝐄𝐌 (𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬) – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝 – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬 – 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 – 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 – 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜. – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 – 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬 – 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧

