Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,063 in the last 365 days.

Minister Nobuhle Nkabane discloses SETA Board selection panel members to the Portfolio Committee

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane has disclosed members of the panel for the selection and recommendation of SETA board chairs to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training – a process that has since been recalibrated.

The Minister stands ready to account to the Portfolio Committee and to respond to further request for information in this regard.

For further information, please contact:
Camagwini Mavovana - MLO 
E-mail: Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za 
 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Nobuhle Nkabane discloses SETA Board selection panel members to the Portfolio Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more