Minister Nobuhle Nkabane discloses SETA Board selection panel members to the Portfolio Committee

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane has disclosed members of the panel for the selection and recommendation of SETA board chairs to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training – a process that has since been recalibrated.

The Minister stands ready to account to the Portfolio Committee and to respond to further request for information in this regard.

