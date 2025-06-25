Osaka eSIM launches new data add-ons for long-term foreign visitors to enhance connectivity while staying in Osaka

How to use “Osaka eSIM”

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (based in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture. Chairman: Hiroshi Mizohata) and KDDI Corporation (based in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. President and CEO: Hiromichi Matsuda) have announced the addition of new options for “Osaka eSIM” starting June 25, 2025, and will launch new data add-ons for long-term visitors, including 30 GB (30 Days) and 15 GB (15 Days) options.

■ “Osaka eSIM” toppings

[For foreign visitors]

[NEW] 30 GB (30 Days)

Price: JPY 2,780

Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined

[NEW] 15 GB (15 Days)

Price: JPY 1,670

Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (3 Days) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 790

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (24 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 330

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (6 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 250

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (2 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 180

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

(Notes)

■About Osaka eSIM

Osaka eSIM is a mobile communication service offered by the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the KDDI Group. They utilise “povo SDK,” which allows the company to incorporate povo’s communication services into their own, allowing consumers to use the quality and safety of au’s network.

Customers purchase plans online and customise them via “toppings” to suit their needs in terms of data usage and length of stay, in as little as three minutes. (note 2)

■”Osaka eSIM” first-time user special

Osaka eSIM is offering a “first-time user special” in which customers can receive “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note 1) to commemorate the start of service.

Eligibility: Foreign visitors

Special details: Input a promo code after registration to receive “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note 1)

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined



■How to use “Osaka eSIM”

■How to use "Osaka eSIM"

For details on plans for foreign visitors, please visit: (https://povo.jp/osaka-esim/en/agreement/)

■About communication services for foreign travellers offered by the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau

In January 2014, the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau began offering free public Wi-Fi (Osaka Free Wi-Fi, or OFW) for people visiting Osaka, especially tourists from overseas.

In addition, the Bureau worked with Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd. to offer “Osaka Free Wi-Fi OpenRoaming” from October 2024, which is compatible with “OpenRoaming” (note 3), an international standard of authentication which is being increasingly adopted in Europe, the United States, and Japan, with the goal of expanding OFW and making it more comfortable to use.

In addition to OFW, which can only be used in specific places, the Bureau also offers “Osaka eSIM,” which covers a wide area and can be used easily during transit. A large number of tourists are expected to visit Osaka for Expo 2025, and the Bureau is striving to provide a comfortable and seamless communication environment and increase the satisfaction of visitors.

■About povo SDK

Povo SDK is an open communication service that allows companies to incorporate povo’s communication service and offer their own plans. Music and video subscription services, e-tickets, and smart phone payments have become increasingly more widespread, amplifying the need for an internet connection in people’s daily lives.

This allows companies to offer unlimited data for specific services or original toppings that other companies don’t carry. The duration and data amount can also be customised, allowing the company to provide appropriate toppings to suit the customer’s needs.

povo SDK site: https://povo.jp/open-telecom-sdk/

(note 1) Network speed may be limited during network congestion.

(note 2) Time until the user begins using the service as calculated by KDDI. This may differ based on the customer’s situation.

(note 3) An international wireless LAN roaming infrastructure developed by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) and their group companies, a global association of telecommunication carriers and public wireless LAN providers. Wire and Wireless is working with Cityroam, a member of the WBA that operates the roaming infrastructure in Japan, to provide services compatible with OpenRoaming.

*Prices displayed include tax unless stated otherwise.

