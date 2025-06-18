Minister Gayton McKenzie welcomes victorious South Africa’s National Men’s Cricket Team, 18 Jun

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, will lead the official welcome of South Africa’s national men’s cricket team the newly crowned ICC World Test Championship 2025 winners on Wednesday, 18 June 2025 at 09h20 at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Proteas clinched their historic victory after defeating the reigning champions, Australia, in a thrilling final of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship. This marks South Africa’s first-ever appearance in a World Test Championship Final, and their triumphant performance signals a landmark achievement for the nation’s cricketing history. Australia, currently ranked number one in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, entered the final as favourites and defending champions. The Proteas, ranked second, rose to the occasion and delivered a memorable performance, cementing their status as one of the world’s elite Test sides.

All media are invited to attend this momentous occasion and capture the celebration of South Africa’s cricketing success.

The day will unfold as follows:

Team Arrival

Date: Wednesday, 18 June

Time: 09h25.

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport

Press Conference

Date: Wednesday, 18 June

Time: 12h30 – 14h30

Venue: Physical Address 86 5th Street, Corner of 5th & Glenhove Streets, Melrose Estate – Johannesburg

For RSVPs, kindly please contact Mr. Madimetja Moleba│Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za│Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates