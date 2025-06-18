Submit Release
International Relations and Cooperation invites media to cover repatriation of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, former President of Zambia, 18 Jun

Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the repatriation and solemn send-off ceremony of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, former President of the Republic of Zambia. His Excellency sadly passed away on Thursday, 05 June 2025, in Pretoria, after a period of medical treatment.  

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed profound sadness at the untimely passing of former President Lungu and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Zambia, and His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government.  

In reverence and honour, His Excellency’s mortal remains will now be repatriated from South Africa to his homeland, the Republic of Zambia.  

Details of the Repatriation Ceremony:

Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025  
Time: 08:00 (Prompt)  
Venue: Lanseria Airport, Johannesburg  

RSVP:
Fhulufhelo Maeba  
Media Liaison | DIRCO  
Email: maebaf@dirco.gov.za  
Tel: +27 60 967 8945  

