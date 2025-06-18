Gauteng Legislature receives investigative reports involving allegations of poor service delivery, maladministration, and improper conduct, 18 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), chaired by Hon. John Moodey, will tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 June 2025, convene a critical meeting to receive a briefing from the Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) on a series of high-impact investigations. These reports relate to investigative reports involving allegations of poor service delivery, maladministration, and improper conduct within key Gauteng departments.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Time: 10:00 am

Venue: Committee Room C, Gauteng Provincial Legislature

The Public Protector will brief the Committee on the outcomes of these four major investigations:

A joint investigation with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into allegations of poor socio-economic conditions and a lack of essential services in Alexandra. The investigation examined the potential prejudice and impact on the fundamental human rights of residents due to state's failure to deliver basic services and infrastructure.

An investigation into allegations of improper conduct by officials in the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Gauteng Department of Education relating to the construction of Mayibuye Primary School. The findings highlight irregularities in procurement processes, concerns around site suitability, and the overall mismanagement of the project.

An investigation into alleged maladministration by functionaries within the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements regarding the irregular construction of an RDP house in Sebokeng, raising red flags around compliance and accountability.

A report into the administration, management and responsiveness of select Gauteng hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, assessing whether these institutions fulfilled their public health obligations during one of the most critical periods in the province’s healthcare system.

Members of the media are invited to cover this engagement.

For media queries and interview requests, please contact:

Ms. Pfano Bulasigobo

Cell: 060 533 1982



