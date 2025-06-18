IVD Raw Materials Global Market Expected To Reach $40.74 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's IVD Raw Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's IVD Raw Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the In Vitro Diagnostic IVD raw materials market has been rapidly expanding in recent years. Significant growth from $25.13 billion in 2024 to $27.73 billion in 2025 is expected to occur, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. The historic growth primarily stems from an increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, a rising demand for laboratory-based diagnostic testing, an expansion of clinical diagnostic laboratories, consistent awareness initiatives leading to early disease detection, and a growing use of enzyme- and protein-based reagents in diagnosis.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The IVD Raw Materials Market Size?

The IVD raw materials market looks set for a further surge in the coming years, anticipated to reach $40.74 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. Major trends for the forecasted period include a shift towards recombinant and synthetic raw materials, the integration of multiplex assays with specialized materials, the adoption of lyophilized and ready-to-use reagent formats, and the evolution of raw materials tailored for microfluidic and lab-on-a-chip systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24270&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving This IVD Raw Materials Market Growth?

An increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to steer the IVD raw materials market forward. Infectious diseases, caused by harmful microorganisms that can spread from one individual or organism to another, have become more common, particularly due to rapid urbanization. This rise in urbanization, leading to higher population density and strained sanitation and healthcare infrastructure, has triggered the spread of such diseases. IVD raw materials play an essential role in battling infectious diseases by enabling the development of accurate diagnostic tests for early detection and effective disease management.

Which Players Are Operating In The IVD Raw Materials Market?

Major companies include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Agilent Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, MP Biomedicals, CUSABIO Technology, Fujirebio, Fapon Biotech, ABclonal Technology, Creative Diagnostics, AIVD Biotech Inc., OPERON, Beijing Diagreat Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Biosynth, Aalto Bio Reagents, Angstrom Biotech, Eximio Biotech, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, OYC Americas Inc., NOVA Biologics Inc.

Pre-Booking Full Report is Just One Click Away: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivd-raw-materials-global-market-report

What Emerging Trends Are Seen In The IVD Raw Materials Market?

Companies in the IVD raw materials market are increasingly focusing on the development of advanced solutions, such as IVD manufacturing facilities, to bolster regional diagnostic capabilities and support healthcare self-sufficiency.

How Is The IVD Raw Materials Market Segmented?

Discernable shifts in the IVD raw materials market can be seen through its segmentation.

1 By Product: Antibodies, Antigens, Enzymes, Proteins, Biological Buffers, Other Products

2 By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry, Other Technologies

3 By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users

Within product-specific subsegments, a notably diverse range of materials exists.

1 By Antibodies: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Antibodies

2 By Antigens: Recombinant Antigens, Native Antigens, Synthetic Antigens

3 By Enzymes: Polymerases, Reverse Transcriptases, Oxidases

4 By Proteins: Carrier Proteins, Blocking Proteins, Recombinant Proteins

5 By Biological Buffers: Tris Buffers, HEPES Buffers, Phosphate Buffers

6 By Other Products: Stabilizers, Surfactants, Preservatives

What Are The Regional Insights In The IVD Raw Materials Market?

North America has emerged as the largest region for the IVD raw materials market as of 2024, however, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the swiftest growth throughout the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-global-market-report

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-global-market-report

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.