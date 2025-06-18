Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market Projected To Reach $1.51 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis anticipates a steady rise in the global isosorbide mononitrate tablet market. From a solid $1.14 billion in 2024, the market is predicted to reach $1.21 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. Driving this upward momentum are factors such as the expanding elderly demographics, increasing incidence of heart-related diseases, widespread consciousness towards heart health, and general accessibility of the designated drug, fired up by public health promotions.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market Size?

The isosorbide mononitrate tablet market has, in recent years, demonstrated significant growth, and the future predictions are equally promising. Set to expand with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%, the market is projected to reach $1.51 billion by 2029. Several growth stimulants are identified for this projection period, including regulatory clearances and patent terminations, rising uptake of generic drugs, escalating lifestyle-related risk factors, and state-initiated schemes to manage cardiovascular diseases. Accessibility to improved diagnostic procedures and awareness ventures also add to the tailwinds pushing the market forward. Notedomainingly, forecast periods are also likely to see emerging trends such as the development of advanced extended-release formulations, technological innovations, adoption of digital health frameworks and e-commerce, aligned integration of digital health technologies, and combined use of isosorbide mononitrate with different cardiovascular drugs.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market?

An imperative driving force for the isosorbide mononitrate tablet market's augmentation is the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases. These health problems consist of coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension, and their increased incidence is primarily due to unhealthy diets high in saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol are common results, and that's where isosorbide mononitrate tablets come into play. By relaxing and widening blood vessels, thus improving blood flow and minimizing the heart's workload, these tablets play a crucial role in managing cardiovascular diseases. This action results in a reduced occurrence of angina chest pain, lowered blood pressure, and enhanced oxygen delivery to the heart muscle. According to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare from December 2023, doctor-certified deaths due to coronary heart disease CHD were on a rise, from 14,100 in 2021 to 14,900 in 2022, further emphasizing the need for these tablets.

Another contributing factor to the isosorbide mononitrate tablet market’s uptick is the surge of online pharmacies. As digital platforms offer easy access to prescription and over-the-counter medications, the convenience, cost-effectiveness, and availability of such platforms are increasing consumer demand and driving the isosorbide mononitrate tablet market. Specific to chronic condition management, online pharmacies are attracting patients with home delivery options, competitive pricing, and better product availability.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market?

Significant companies operating in the isosorbide mononitrate tablet market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Recipeharm, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Micro Labs Ltd., Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Healthy Inc., Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Keyuan Pharmaceutical, Prevego Healthcare & Research Private Limited. Their collective contribution to the global market is considerable, influencing its growth trajectory significantly.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market?

Trending in the industry, these key isosorbide mononitrate tablet market players are zeroing in on product innovation, notably the development of extended-release ER formulations. Such formulations extend the therapeutic effects of the drug, optimize treatment outcomes, and enhance patient adherence by reducing dosing frequency and maintaining consistent blood levels.

How Is The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market Segmented?

Further refining the market understanding, this report categorizes the global isosorbide mononitrate tablet market into segments:

- By Dosage Form: Immediate-Release Tablets, Extended-Release Tablets

- By Indication Type: Angina Pectoris, Heart Failure, Hypertension

- By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

The sub-segments include:

- By Immediate-Release Tablets: Low-Dose, Single Strength Tablets, Combination With Other Drugs

- By Extended-Release Tablets: Moderate-Dose, High-Dose, Once-Daily Formulation, Twice-Daily Formulation.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Market?

Regionally, the North American isosorbide mononitrate tablet market held the most substantial share in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2029. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

