Global Male Infertility Market To Reach $4.66 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The male infertility market size has experienced robust growth and is projected to escalate from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $3.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. Factors such as the rising awareness of male reproductive health, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, growing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies ART, expansion of fertility clinics and diagnostic centers, and advancements in semen analysis technologies have driven this growth in the historical period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Male Infertility Market Size?

Anticipated to witness steady growth, the male infertility market size is projected to reach a market worth of $4.66 billion in 2029, driven by a CAGR of 5.3%. Can recent trends and an increase in genetic focus drive the forecast growth? Increasing focus on genetic and epigenetic factors, rising demand for personalized infertility treatments, growth in medical tourism for fertility care, technological innovations in sperm retrieval and preservation, and the emerging role of telehealth in fertility consultations are anticipated to circle the growth during the forecast period. Future trends include the increasing use of genetic testing for infertility diagnosis, advancements in sperm retrieval techniques like micro-TESE, growing demand for non-invasive fertility treatments, introduction of personalized male fertility treatment plans, and rising use of stem cell therapy for spermatogenesis restoration.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Male Infertility Market?

A curious market driver is the escalating stress levels, which are expected to propel the growth of the male infertility market going forward. But what is the cause behind rising stress levels and their impact on infertility in men? Stress levels refer to the intensity of emotional, physical, or mental strain experienced in response to challenging situations or pressures. The rising stress levels stem from escalating work demands, where relentless pressure and high expectations cause burnout and disrupt mental health and work-life balance. Elevated stress levels can interfere with hormone balance, decrease sperm quality, and impair sexual function, leading to male infertility. Chronic stress disrupts cortisol and testosterone levels, contributing to a rise in infertility cases. For instance, in May 2024, the American Psychiatric Association reported that 43% of adults in the US felt more anxious in 2024, compared to 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022, highlighting a consistent increase in anxiety levels.

Who Are The Key Driving Forces In The Male Infertility Market?

Major companies on the male infertility market scene include Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NYU Langone Hospitals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fortis Healthcare, Vitrolife, Max Healthcare, CinnaGen Co., Aytu BioScience Inc., Zydus Hospitals and Healthcare Research Private Limited, Apricus Biosciences Inc., SCSA Diagnostics Inc., Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA, Indira IVF, Conduit Pharmaceuticals, and Shree IVF Clinics

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Male Infertility Market?

A fascinating emerging trend in the male infertility market is the strategic partnership approach employed by major companies. For instance, in June 2024, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Posterity Health, a US-based male fertility clinic, on a project to educate men about their fertility through the Fertility Out Loud platform. This initiative offers confidential online assessments and educational resources developed by reproductive urologists to reduce the stigma around male infertility, which contributes to up to 50% of infertility cases.

How Is The Male Infertility Market Segmented?

As for market segmentation, the male infertility market covered in the report is divided based on:

1 Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery, Assisted Reproductive Technology

2 Test Type: Sperm Agglutination, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Fragmentation Technique, Oxidative Stress Analysis, Computer Assisted Semen Analysis, Sperm Penetration Assay, Other Test Types

3 Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

4 End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Fertility Centers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Within these segments, the medications include hormone treatments, gonadotropins, antibiotics, antiestrogens, dopamine agonists. The surgical treatments range from varicocelectomy, vasovasostomy, epididymovasostomy, transurethral resection of the ejaculatory duct TURED, to sperm retrieval procedures. Assisted Reproductive Technology ART encompasses in vitro fertilization IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection ICSI, intrauterine insemination IUI, sperm donation, and cryopreservation of sperm.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Male Infertility Market?

In the regional landscape, North America was the largest region in the male infertility market in 2024. The regions covered in this report extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

