Global Medical Device Clinical Trials Market To Reach $23.91 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.2%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

The Medical Device Clinical Trials market size has seen a robust growth in recent years. The market expanded from $16.87 billion in 2024 to $18.12 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4% - a trend driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for innovative medical technologies, regulatory support for clinical research, a growing aging population, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increased investment from public and private sectors.

What Does The Future Hold For The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

Estimates indicate that the medical device clinical trials market will see a continued strong growth, reaching $23.91 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The key trends expected to drive this growth include increasing demand for personalized medical devices, a rising focus on real-world evidence, the growing utilization of AI in trial design and monitoring, the emergence of decentralized and virtual trials, regulatory support for faster approvals, and increasing investments in digital health innovations.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

A primary driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, long-term health conditions that progress slowly and require ongoing medical management. An increase in sedentary lifestyles, where people spend extended periods sitting at desks or using electronic devices, has seen a rise in conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. It has resulted in escalating demand for Medical Device Clinical Trials trials to help develop and validate innovative devices for effective diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

Major companies include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Baxter International, Roche Diagnostics, ICON, Intuitive Surgical, Edwards Lifesciences, Fortrea, Medidata, NAMSA, Veranex, TFS HealthScience, Avania, Parexel, Meditrial, Syneos Health, Qserve CRO, Clinius Ltd, Eclevar Medtech, 1med Sa, and ISS AG.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

Companies have been increasingly focusing on the development of AI-powered medical device software to optimize clinical trial protocols and allocate resources more efficiently, ultimately enhancing trial efficiency and reducing costs. For examples, in January 2025, Risklick, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, launched Protocol AI, which uses NLP and ML to analyze clinical data and automatically draft clinical trial protocols in minutes, thus significantly reducing the time and cost of protocol development.

How Is The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market Segmented?

The medical device clinical trials market can be segmented by study type, indication, and study design. By study type it includes feasibility and pilot study, pivotal study, FDA Pre market Approval PMA application, and post-approval study. Indication-wise, it covers cardiovascular devices, neurology devices, orthopaedic devices, diagnostic imaging, and other indications. The study design category covers interventional, observational, and expanded access studies. Feasibility and pilot study can be further divided into First-in-Human FIH trials, device safety assessment, procedural feasibility studies, and prototype testing. Pivotal studies encompass comparative effectiveness studies, randomized controlled trials RCTs, non-inferiority trials, and superiority trials. The FDA PMA Pre- market Approval Application subsegment includes clinical data submission, device risk analysis, effectiveness evidence studies, and manufacturing process validation, while the post-approval study subsegment includes long-term safety monitoring, real-world evidence collection, registry studies, and comparative outcome studies.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Device Clinical Trials Market?

North America was hailed as the largest region in the medical device clinical trials market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific being tipped to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various geographical regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

