Intracranial Support Catheter Global Market Predicted To Reach $1.9 Billion By 2025 Due To A Booming Health Sector

Over the years, the intracranial support catheter market size has seen robust growth. Anticipated to expand from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, the sector exhibits a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The growth momentum during the historic period is a reflection of the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, surging numbers of surgical procedures, a rapidly aging global population, a spike in the prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases, and a rising demand for medical devices.

Are We Going To See An Uptick In The Intracranial Support Catheter Market Size?

Yes, the intracranial support catheter market size is expected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years. Projections indicate a rise to $1.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to increasing government healthcare investments, a booming demand for medical devices, a surge in healthcare expenditure, a higher awareness of neurological disorders, and a graying worldwide population. Major trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in AI-driven surgical planning, integration of real-time monitoring systems, technological innovations in catheter materials, developments in biocompatible coatings, and advancements in minimally invasive techniques.

What Factors Drive The Intracranial Support Catheter Market?

Increasing instances of neurological disorders are projected to fuel the growth of the intracranial support catheter market. Neurological disorders refer to diseases and conditions that impact the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, resulting in issues with movement, sensation, cognition, or other bodily functions. Such disorders are more common in the older population, making them more prone to conditions like dementia and Parkinson's disease. Intracranial support catheters are integral to neurological disorders management, providing a direct pathway for the delivery of medications or the drainage of cerebrospinal fluid CSF. This helps manage conditions such as hydrocephalus, brain injuries, or intracranial pressure imbalances.

Who Are The Major Players In The Intracranial Support Catheter Market?

Influential companies operating in the intracranial support catheter market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Wallaby Medical Holding Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Integer Holdings Corporation, Penumbra Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Imperative Care Inc., Phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical, Balt USA LLC, Prytime Medical Devices Inc., Acandis GmbH, Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Corporation, Zylox-TonBridge Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Mivi Neuroscience Inc., BioCardia Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The Intracranial Support Catheter Market?

Companies in the intracranial support catheter market are concentrating on regulatory approvals, aiming to expand their product portfolios and widen market access. Regulatory approvals are the official go-aheads by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, confirming that a medical device meets safety, efficacy, and quality standards for legal market use. For example, in September 2023, MicroVention Inc., a US-based medical device company, announced FDA 510k clearance for its SOFIA EX 5F 115 cm intracranial support catheter. The enhanced support this catheter provides during neurovascular procedures enhances efficiency and safety of treatments for patients with neurovascular conditions. This approval allows Marketing of the catheter for clinical use in various neurovascular interventions, thus strengthening MicroVention's position in the neurovascular market.

How Is The Intracranial Support Catheter Market Segmented?

The intracranial support catheter market is segmented by:

- Catheter Type: Ventricular Catheters, Subarachnoid Catheters, Intracerebral Catheters, Drainage Catheters

- Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors and Wholesalers, Online Sales Platforms, Retail Pharmacies

- Application: Neurovascular Disorders, Hydrocephalus Treatment, Traumatic Brain Injury, Other Neurological Applications

- End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions, Home Care Settings

And subsegments are as follows:

- Ventricular Catheters: External Ventricular Drainage EVD Catheters, Ventriculoperitoneal VP Shunt Catheters, Ventriculoatrial VA Shunt Catheters

- Subarachnoid Catheters: Continuous Spinal Drainage Catheters, Lumbar Drainage Catheters

- Intracerebral Catheters: Intracerebral Pressure Monitoring Catheters, Intracerebral Drug Delivery Catheters

- Drainage Catheters: Cerebrospinal Fluid CSF Drainage Catheters, Hematoma Drainage Catheters

Do Any Regions Dominate The Intracranial Support Catheter Market?

In 2024, North America was the most significant player in the intracranial support catheter market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

