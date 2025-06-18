Intramedullary Nailing System Market Report 2025: Growth Driven By Surgical Advances And Rising Orthopedic Injuries

Intramedullary Nailing System Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Witnessing strong growth in recent years, the intramedullary nailing system market is poised for further expansion. The market size has grown from $1.29 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The historic period growth can be attributed to an increased demand for bone fractures, a rising incidence of orthopedic injuries, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgery, an increasing geriatric population with fractures, and a rising adoption of advanced surgical techniques.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Intramedullary Nailing System Market Size?

The next few years look promising for the intramedullary nailing system market as it is expected to surge to $1.79 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The forecast period growth is largely influenced by a growing awareness of orthopedic solutions, increasing healthcare expenditure globally, a growing number of trauma surgeries, increasing availability of advanced materials, and a rise in the aging population.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Intramedullary Nailing System Market?

During the forecast period, the intramedullary nailing system market is set to see advancements in surgical techniques, increased integration of robotics in surgeries, technology-driven improvements in device design, developments in biomaterials for implants, and advancements in minimally invasive procedures. Dominating this growth is the rising incidence of orthopedic injuries, propelling the market onward. Orthopedic injuries, involving damage or trauma to the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, or nerves, are increasingly becoming common. Rising especially among the aging population, orthopedic injuries could be a result of accidents, overuse, or degenerative conditions.

The intramedullary nailing system market is a boon for orthopedic injuries as it provides stable internal fixation for long bone fractures, allows for proper alignment, promotes early mobility, and accelerates recovery with less soft tissue damage. Impressive statistics for November 2024 provided by the National Institutes of Health NIH, a US government agency, indicate that the number of hip fractures in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will surge by 107% by 2060, reaching approximately 139,105 cases. With projected increases higher in males at 130% as compared to a 97% rise in females, the rising incidence of orthopedic injuries fuels the growth of the intramedullary nailing system market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Intramedullary Nailing System Market?

Dive deeper into the report for comprehensive insights into the achievements and growth strategies of the key industry players in the intramedullary nailing system market including Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Shandong Weigao, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Globus Medical Inc., and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Intramedullary Nailing System Market?

An emerging trend in the intramedullary nailing system market is the focus of major companies on the development of advanced implant systems to improve surgical outcomes and hasten patient recovery. Stryker Corporation, for instance, launched an advanced intramedullary nailing solution called the Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System in March 2024.

How Is The Intramedullary Nailing System Market Segmented?

The report segments the intramedullary nailing system market into product type, material, distribution channel, application, and end user. Moreover, it also provides a detailed analysis of the sub-segments, including locked intramedullary nails, unlocked intramedullary nails, hybrid intramedullary nails, and other specialized designs.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Intramedullary Nailing System Market?

Regional insights reveal that North America held the largest regional share in the intramedullary nailing system market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive market overview for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

