Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

CANADA, June 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries. 

They discussed strong and historic ties between our peoples, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, and significant commercial links between Canada and India – including partnerships in economic growth, supply chains, and the energy transformation. Prime Minister Carney raised priorities on the G7 agenda, including transnational crime and repression, security, and the rules-based order. 

The leaders also discussed opportunities to deepen engagement in areas such as technology, the digital transition, food security, and critical minerals.   

