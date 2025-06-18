AHA video highlights Medicaid’s importance for children 

The latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features Becky Pletzer, a licensed clinical social worker from Alaska, explaining why it is important to protect Medicaid for children who rely on it, such as her son, and why her story could apply to anyone. WATCH NOW

