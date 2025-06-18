Creative BioMart Updated Its GPCR Product Line to Meet Varied Research Needs

Creative BioMart is pleased to announce the update to its GPCR product line to cater to varied research needs.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative BioMart, a front-runner in the biotechnology sector that delivers high-quality recombinant proteins for scientific research demand globally, is pleased to announce the update to its GPCR product line to cater to varied research needs in drug development, signal transduction, and disease mechanisms.GPCRs are one of the most researched protein families due to their critical role in mediating cellular responses to a wide range of environmental stimuli. GPCRs, which make up a large class of pharmacological targets, play important roles in physiological processes such as sensory function, hormone signaling, and immunological control. Despite their importance, several members of this receptor family are understudied, resulting in a requirement for high-quality reagents for fundamental and translational research.With a long-time focus on membrane proteins, Creative BioMart has decided to expand its offerings in the G-protein coupled receptors category, aiming to address the growing research needs for structurally intact, functional receptor proteins that are suitable for detailed biochemical, pharmacological, and structural investigations.Based on the information on Creative BioMart’s official website, the newly added products in Creative BioMart’s GPCR series include proteins expressed in systems that preserve their membrane-associated structures and functional integrity. Formats such as nanodisc reconstitution, virus-like particles (VLPs), and solubilized transmembrane proteins have been developed to facilitate biochemical, structural, and pharmacological research.Some of the featured products include:Recombinant Human ADRA2A, GST-taggedRecombinant Dog GLP1R Protein, His-taggedActive Recombinant Human GCGR Full Length Transmembrane protein(VLPs)Recombinant Human GRM8 protein, His-tagged..."In recent years, researchers have shown increasing interest in full-length and functionally active GPCRs," stated Linna, Creative BioMart's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our enhanced product range is intended to meet this need by providing more appropriate formats for biological tests, structural analysis, and medicinal target validation. We will continue to focus on providing trustworthy, application-ready tools to the scientific community.In addition to standard products, Creative BioMart also provides GPCR expression service based on the customers’ needs, e.g. different segments, length, tag, tag location, etc. To know more detailed information about the updated GPCR proteins at Creative BioMart, please visit https://www.creativebiomart.net/gene-family-1-gpcrs.htm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.