World Health Organization media workshop - prevention of noncommunicable diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) would like to invite you to a special one-day media workshop in Dublin focused on the prevention of noncommunicable diseases, with a spotlight on tobacco control.

This interactive workshop will feature panels with leading journalists, media trainers, and public health experts. You’ll get the opportunity to sharpen your skills, have access to health experts and networking opportunities.

Date: 23 June
Location: The Convention Centre, Dublin

As a participant, you will also receive full journalist access to the World Conference on Tobacco Control (WCOTC), taking place from 23–25 June 2025. WCOTC is the premier global gathering for public health experts, policymakers, researchers, and advocates committed to reducing tobacco use and improving health. The conference offers powerful storytelling opportunities around new research, emerging policies, and global tobacco control progress.

Please contact Jaimie Guerra for full details of the workshops, embargoed launches during the conference and registration confirmation: [email protected] 

