Proactive Public Safety Sweep Leads to Discovery of Weapons, Other Contraband

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: In response to recent high levels of violence and a need to improve public safety inside institutions, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has proactively conducted enforcement sweeps for contraband through modified programing.

“CDCR has an obligation to ensure public safety for staff, incarcerated individuals and the communities,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “Recent violence coupled with the serious contraband discoveries shows limited movement at certain institutions is needed. We recognize the concerns of the incarcerated and their families and how this impacts participation in rehabilitation programs and visiting.”

BY THE NUMBERS: These additional searches began after CDCR initiated modified programming on June 12 in Level III and Level IV areas. The following contraband items were confiscated:

53 improvised weapons

66 cellular phones

24 syringes

155 other contraband items (including metal stock, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, escape tools, and other illicit materials)

Between May 29, 2025, and June 12, 2025, CDCR recorded the following incidents across affected institutions:

Assaults on Staff: With weapon: 7 Without weapon: 35

Battery on Staff: With weapon: 31 Without weapon: 140

Battery on Incarcerated Individuals: With weapon: 25 Without weapon: 109

Riot Incidents: Total incidents: 3 Total participants: 169

Attempted Homicides: Targeting Peace Officers: 3 Targeting Incarcerated Persons: 9

Fatalities: Homicides: 2 Unexpected deaths (including possible overdoses): 8



BIGGER PICTURE: CDCR employs many practices to limit contraband from ever entering its institution by conducting daily cell/bunk searches in all housing units, directing K9 searches for controlled substances and cell phones, searching incoming mail for contraband, and utilizing cameras at most institutions.

As part of a comprehensive response to a recent surge in violence, CDCR implemented modifications to movement in areas within California Medical Facility, California Men’s Colony, California Correctional Institution, California State Prison-Los Angeles County, California State Prison-Sacramento, California State Prison-Corcoran, California State Prison-Centinela, California State Prison-Solano, Calipatria State Prison, Folsom State Prison, High Desert State Prison, Kern Valley State Prison, Mule Creek State Prison, North Kern State Prison, Pelican Bay State Prison, Pleasant Valley State Prison, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Salinas Valley State Prison, Sierra Conservation Camp, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison-Corcoran, and Wasco State Prison.

Each institution will continue to conduct systematic searches and assess when the modified programming at each facility should be concluded.

CDCR remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities while ensuring the well-being of staff and individuals in its care.

The photographs below include items confiscated during the recent searches.